Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the world, has recalled 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets sold worldwide over rubber contamination concerns.

The company issued the recall for five-pound bags of its fully cooked panko chicken nuggets after “a small number of consumers” reported finding “small pieces of soft, blue rubber” in the product, Tyson Foods said in a statement Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall, Tyson Foods said. The product was shipped to club stores in five states ― Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah ― and includes product purchased since Nov. 26, 2018.

For more information on identifying the recalled chicken nuggets and what to do if you’ve purchased the affected product, read Tyson Foods’ full recall notice.