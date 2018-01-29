U2 Calls Out Trump In Grammy Performance: ‘Blessed Are The Shithole Countries’

U2 took on President Donald Trump on Sunday in a “resistance”-themed Grammy performance that took place on a barge with the Statue of Liberty serving as a dramatic backdrop.

In a pre-taped segment, the band performed its new song, “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” in which frontman Bono sings:

Fight back

Don’t take it lyin’ down, you got to bite back

The face of Liberty’s starting to crack

She had a plan up until she got smacked in the mouth

And it all went south

At the end of the song, Bono pulled out a bullhorn and said, “Blessed are the shithole countries, for they gave us the American dream.” Trump reportedly used that phrase to describe Haiti and some African nations while meeting with lawmakers to discuss immigration.

Before the segment, U2 was introduced by Cuban-born singer Camila Cabello, who shared her family’s immigration story and called for viewers to support young undocumented immigrants, also known as Dreamers.