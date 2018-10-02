UB40 Members Distance Themselves From Brett Kavanaugh Following Bar Fight Story

It seems neither current incarnation of the English reggae band UB40 wants to be part of the saga surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the various allegations against him of sexual assault and misconduct.

As Kavanaugh’s Senate testimony continues to generate questions about his credibility, a number of reports and statements from people who knew him earlier in life suggest that he lied about or downplayed his drinking habits from his youth.

One of those is a police report obtained Monday by The New York Times about a 1985 bar fight in Connecticut following a UB40 concert, when Kavanaugh, then a junior at Yale, threw a beer at a man he thought was the band’s then-lead singer, Ali Campbell.

The reggae band split in 2008, with two groups now using some version of that name. The breakaway UB40, which includes Ali Campbell, addressed the Kavanaugh news in a sly tweet Tuesday.

“In the words of our good friend [Shaggy] ‘It Wasn’t Me,’” the band tweeted, referring to the dancehall artist Shaggy’s 2000 hit song.

In the words of our good friend @DiRealShaggy “It Wasn’t Me” 😂 https://t.co/ZYDUTZiFmc — ALI ASTRO MICKEY (@UB40) October 2, 2018

Ali Campbell’s brother Robin is a member of the other UB40. When asked if that band had a response to the story, a representative for Robin Campbell told Billboard: “Obviously, there must have been an assault because the police were called and a report was filed, but this is a case of mistaken identity and has nothing to do with UB40.”

Representatives for Robin Campbell’s band, and for the record label of Ali Campbell’s band, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Several former roommates and acquaintances have disputed Kavanaugh’s claims that he did not drink to excess.

The 1985 bar fight incident first surfaced in one such statement from Chad Ludington, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale.