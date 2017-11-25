You'll See Santa's Butt On A Lot Of Ugly Christmas Sweaters This Year

For decades, ugly holiday-themed sweaters were a minor part of the Christmas season. They were lovingly lambasted like Grandma’s fruitcake, or eggnog made without liquor.

About a decade ago, companies started making sweaters that added blue humor to the red-and-green color scheme.

For a certain section of the population, these types of ugly Christmas sweaters allow people to simultaneously enjoy the holiday while poking fun at the hullabaloo around it.