Much like Mario Batali, designer Christopher Kane has a love affair with Crocs.

Kane has featured the infamous footwear on his runways a few times before and added gems and mink fur trim to make the shoes even more wild and expensive (the mink Crocs retail for $545 on his website).

He recently debuted his latest collaboration with Crocs at his Spring 2018 London Fashion Week show. This time, the designer added rhinestones:

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Christopher Kane Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 18, 2017 in London, England.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Another shot of the infamous Crocs.

Here’s a close-up view of the shoes:

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images So fashionable?

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images These shoes CLEARLY make a statement.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images And they even come in yellow!

Kane spoke about his most recent collaboration with the shoe brand in a press release.

“I am very happy to continue working with Crocs, as I have admired the brand for a long time,” he said. “It has certainly been the most controversial collaboration I have worked on, which makes it all the more fun.”

The designer added, “I enjoy taking risks and going to places other designers wouldn’t touch. Nowadays there are so many designer collaborations, it’s very important to me that my partnerships stand out and mean something.”

The marbled and gem-encrusted designs and furry Crocs he previously released certainly stood out:

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 19, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images Another model wearing Crocs on Sept. 19, 2016.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images The furry shoe makes its debut at the Christopher Kane Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion show during the London Fashion on Feb. 20, in London.

Catwalking via Getty Images White, fur-covered crocs on at Christopher Kane on Feb. 20, 2017.