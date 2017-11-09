Um, Drake Has Been Collecting Birkin Bags For His Future Wife

In a move that you’ll either find sweet or extremely creepy, Aubrey Drake Graham recently confessed that he’s been stocking up on Birkin bags over the years to give to his future wife.
“I’m a fan of Hermès Birkins. There’s very few things in this world ― tangible things, anyway ― that hold their value and sort of appreciate as the years go on,” Drake said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
“It was one of the things that I started collecting as well for the woman that I end up with one day, so I have fairly vast collection of Hermès to offer somebody at the point in life,” he said as he began smiling and laughing.
New Birkin bags retail for anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000, so it’s quite a big investment. And as Drake pointed out, the bags have one of the highest resale value out of any couture items, which makes buying them a smart investment as well.
Considering Drake’s net worth hovers around $90 million, it’s clear he can afford all the Birkin bags he wants.
But people are split over Drake’s confession. Some think it’s cute, while others think it’s downright icky:
We’ll let you decide.
