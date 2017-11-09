Um, Drake Has Been Collecting Birkin Bags For His Future Wife

In a move that you’ll either find sweet or extremely creepy, Aubrey Drake Graham recently confessed that he’s been stocking up on Birkin bags over the years to give to his future wife.

“I’m a fan of Hermès Birkins. There’s very few things in this world ― tangible things, anyway ― that hold their value and sort of appreciate as the years go on,” Drake said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was one of the things that I started collecting as well for the woman that I end up with one day, so I have fairly vast collection of Hermès to offer somebody at the point in life,” he said as he began smiling and laughing.

Drake is collecting Hermes Birkin bags for the woman that he ends up with one day. pic.twitter.com/884I2bM6Uj — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 9, 2017

New Birkin bags retail for anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000, so it’s quite a big investment. And as Drake pointed out, the bags have one of the highest resale value out of any couture items, which makes buying them a smart investment as well.

Considering Drake’s net worth hovers around $90 million, it’s clear he can afford all the Birkin bags he wants.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters An employee holds an Hermes diamond and Himalayan Nilo Crocodile Birkin handbag at Heritage Auctions offices in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept. 22, 2014. The handbag has 242 diamonds with a total of 9.84 carats.

But people are split over Drake’s confession. Some think it’s cute, while others think it’s downright icky:

Drake collects Hermès Birkin bags for "the woman I end up with some day"... not his current girlfriend, just his future wife. man, get you a Drake. — Katie Jean (@SuperKatieJean) November 8, 2017

I’ve had it with Drake. This isn’t romantic. It’s weird and bad. What if his future wife dgaf about Birkins? He has literally created a thirst dowry. Come on. A thirst dowry. https://t.co/QAljrRJH9F — roxane gay (@rgay) November 8, 2017

This may be the most Drake thing I've ever read. https://t.co/0WhFTO0S4b — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) November 8, 2017

drake outchere buying Birkin bags for his future wifey & I’m just hoping mines is ok with the regular plastic ones cuz ma I got a trailer load for u — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 9, 2017

at what stage in the relationship do u think drake unlocks the birkin bag room — Juliana (@thecityofjules) November 9, 2017

pls don't reply to this if you disagree i know it'll be unpopular it just seems Drake is the scammer type when it comes to women's feelings, a womanizer etc. — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) November 9, 2017