Uma Thurman Issues Ominous #MeToo Warning To Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman had a cryptic message for her followers Thursday when she posted a Thanksgiving message to her Instagram account.

“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face,” Thurman wrote ― alluding to her response, earlier this month, to the sexual assault and harassment allegations leveled at disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!” she added. “(Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) - stay tuned.”

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

In bombshell reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker, multiple women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of rape, sexual assault and harassment, describing a pattern spanning decades. Weinstein has been banned from many of the Hollywood institutions he used to lead, including his eponymous production company.

Los Angeles and New York police have opened probes into his prior behavior, and some of Weinstein’s accusers have joined a class-action lawsuit claiming the producer’s company helped cover up his alleged crimes. The fallout from the accusations has also led women to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against other powerful men, in industries including entertainment, media, politics and sports.

Earlier this month, Thurman’s response to the Weinstein allegations went viral after she told an “Access Hollywood” reporter that she didn’t have a “tidy soundbite” to share at the time.

“I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say,” Thurman said.

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations....wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017