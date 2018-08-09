SPORTS
Umpire Pulls Live Moth Out Of His Ear And Now You Will Have Nightmares Forever

MLB ump at Yankees-White Sox game gets bugged by a moth.
By Ed Mazza

Wednesday night’s Yankees-White Sox game experienced an unusual interruption when an umpire had to leave the field due to something in his ear. 

Umpire Bruce Dreckman received some help from Yankees trainer Steve Donohue, and the two quickly found and removed the problem. It was a moth and it was still flapping away as they pulled it out.

The game continued minus an umpire during the flap. Once the moth was removed, Dreckman returned to the field. 

Here’s the moment captured by the YES cameras: 

