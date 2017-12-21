U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley is grossly unqualified. Yet, we didn’t protest her nomination. Here’s why.

Imagine dedicating your life to a career you’re passionate about that allows you to help people and change the world. After decades of hard work, your accomplishments are recognized and you’re appointed to one of the highest positions in your field that allows you to make real, lasting change. This was the case for Samantha Power, when she was appointed the U.S ambassador to U.N.

It was the not case for the woman that came after her. Nikki Haley stumbled into her role as U.S. ambassador to the U.N with zero experience in foreign affairs. And her lack of experience is on display for literally the entire world to see. Haley’s threatening comments to U.N member states over the Jerusalem resolution vote demonstrated her lack of experience.

Reuters Nikki Haley at the UN General Assembly in New York City.

She sent an intimidating letter to member states prior to the vote and sounded off on Twitter.

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

In November 2016, Forbes criticized Trump’s selection of Nikki Haley. But for the most part the press was silent when it came to Haley’s appointment.

Progressives protested many of Trump’s appointments like Betsy Devos as Secretary of Education, Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy. Why did we let Nikki Haley’s nominations slip by with little protest?

Nikki is an Indian woman whose parents were immigrants. She has prior government experience as a House Representative and Governor for South Carolina.

She was the subject of national praise from progressives when as governor, she called for the removal of the Confederate flag at the state capitol after a black church was attacked by a white supremacist.

The amount of nominees was overwhelming so it was hard for the American public to follow them all. The nominees were also overwhelming older, white males. The New York Times reported that this presidential cabinet was filled with more white males than any since President Reagan.

So, we gave her a pass and we shouldn’t have. Trump was counting on us to give her a pass. His selection of her was strategic as he was being criticized for his white male appointees. It was also a slap in the face to the diplomatic community.

It certainly wasn’t because the two had a great relationship. She endorsed Senator Marco Rubio and later Senator Ted Cruz for president. She once called him “everything a governor doesn’t want in a president.” And he attacked her on Twitter.

The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2016

Trump’s appointment of Nikki Haley is part of a trend. He puts women in highly visible positions like his daughter turned advisor Ivanka, his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. They send a message to the American public that says, “Trump respects women because he hires women!”

But it’s all a front. He allows these women to be visible and represent his agenda but behind the scenes, where 80 percent of his cabinet is male, it’s clear who runs the show.