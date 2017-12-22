Unconventional Advice for Burnt Out Founders to Overcome Their Plateau

Do you wear your “busy badge” proudly for all to see? Do you believe you are a better employee or business owner because you work 50+ hours each week and are “busy” and “active” around the clock? Does your team work XX hours, believing that more hours equals more results for your business?

Our society has developed a mindset that business owners and company leaders needs to be busy working and hustling all the time in order to be successful.

But do you have to operate that way to be successful? The answer is no. Almost all of us know that working smarter equates to working less but we still pretend to be busy for the sake of appearances to impress ourselves, our managers and everyone else that we’re doing something.

We could all hustle 18 hours a day if we wanted to, but what we miss out on is the freedom to spend time actually living life. We miss out on spending time with people that matter most, traveling, watching our friends and loved ones grow up. These moments and memories are irreplaceable.

But what do we do instead of this? We choose to eventually suffer from burnout, and let our businesses suffer as well thanks to our poor or absent performance.

What if instead we strategically focused on simply being consistent, removing the facade of being busy and just executed on what we actually need to do? What would this actually look like?

The man who personifies this is Matt Kohn who is the founder of Different Hunger, the world’s leading authority in empowering legacy-driven millennials to defy the conventional path and create digital lifestyle businesses. Kohn is on his way to disrupting an overly saturated market for all the right reasons by empowering millennials to use entrepreneurship to break the gruelling 9 - 9 that the rest of the world has accepted as normal.

Kohn started out like most of us - stuck:

"I spent my weeks living for the weekends. As soon as Sunday rolled around, I dreaded Monday. My job wasn’t miserable, but I was miserable knowing I was spending the most important years of my life in a job that didn’t fulfill me.

I just couldn’t do it anymore. I realized how fragile life was after losing my grandpa and role model the previous year. The fact is that every single one of us, whether we act like it or not, are blessed with a limited timeline on this Earth. I realized I couldn’t keep wasting time. I had to take action.”

This question prompted Kohn to quit his job, purchase a one way ticket to Colombia and pursue a career as freelance designer, hoping for the best. What Kohn found though is that it is hard out there on your own.

He struggled.

He worked ridiculously long hours.

He ended up in debt.

He almost gave up.

You see what happened to Kohn was what happens to most of us when we think about going out on our own, he struggled, he lost money and he failed in front of his peers. What set him apart from everyone else is that he kept going and he documented all of it, sharing the lessons he learned along the way with the community he was slowly building.

His journey showed us that failure and struggle are essential to achieve your dreams. What keeps you motivated during these times is the hunger that you possess to create legacy in the world.