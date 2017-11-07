Under Canvas Takes Glamping to the Next Level in Zion

Towering red rock plateaus, s’mores by open campfires, and...California king Casper mattresses? Welcome to Under Canvas Zion.

The glampsite is spread across a hill about a 30-minute drive from the entrance to Zion National Park, 10 minutes off the main road yet with access to ample cell service. When opened in summer 2017, Zion became the Under Canvas brand’s fourth open location—in addition to Moab, Yellowstone, and Glacier. Next year, the luxury tents will land at sites in the Great Smoky Mountains, Mount Rushmore, and Grand Canyon.

At Zion as with other locations, the camp is, without a doubt, glam. In addition to the aforementioned Casper mattresses, all tents are equipped with wood-burning stoves, USB power banks, private decks, and leather chairs. Some feature private bathrooms, while other guests use communal restrooms stocked with clean towels, shampoo and body wash, and warm water.

The tents and bathrooms aren’t the only ways that Under Canvas steps up the traditional camping experience—the site’s common areas include fire pits stocked with s’mores provisions each evening, board and lawn games, and 24/7 complimentary coffee, tea, ice, and water. Under Canvas Zion is also home to Embers, a full-service restaurant open for breakfast and dinner—trade freeze-dried camping food for grilled meat skewers, burgers, and egg scrambles.

Of course, the point isn’t to stay inside a restaurant or tent (as tempting as it may be)—and the staff at Under Canvas Zion is there to help guests make the most of their trip, be it by recommending a secret trail or suggesting a place to rent cold-weather for The Narrows. (Because, as it turns out, it helps to have waterproof pants and neoprene socks to hike through water in November. Yes, I’m speaking from experience.)

Other local activities that don’t require getting wet include hiking, biking, rock climbing, helicopter tours, hot air ballooning, and ATVs; the front desk can help book it all.

Under Canvas Zion has three different kinds of tents with private bathrooms: the deluxe; the suite, which comes with a clawfoot tub and sofa bed; and the stargazer, with a clear viewing window above the bed. The safari tents—which come either with a single king bed or four twins—share two sets of communal bathhouses. Safari, deluxe, and suite tents can also be booked with adjacent tipis, which fit an additional 2-3 people; the site easily accommodates families, couples, and even pets.

And groups. In fact, Under Canvas Zion (and all sites) are designed with groups and large-scale events in mind; all properties are available to be rented out for weddings, family reunions, or class trips.