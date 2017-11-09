Understanding and Applying for Mechanics Lien

Despite their name, mechanics liens are mostly used by subcontractors and suppliers. They are kind of legal claim against property that has been improved or remodeled. Take for instance, if the supplier who supplied the bathtub to be used in remodeling your bathroom is not paid by the general contractor, in order to recover the money, a lien can be placed against your house.

It is very important to understand and know how mechanics liens work and how best to avoid them. It can be surprising to most homeowners that it doesn’t really matter if you have paid the general contractor for the bathtub. If the general contractor did not pay the subcontractor, the subcontractor have the backing of the law to come after you and the property that was improved. You might end up paying for the job twice or even forced to sell your house in the long run.

Basically, it may seem unfair that you have to bear the consequence of the general contractor’s irresponsible act. The principle behind allowing mechanics liens in the first place is to ensure that the supplier’s payment are strictly adhered to.

The law also allows you to sue the irresponsible general contractor in turn. However, while this is true, this doesn’t really repair the damage that he has caused in the long run. In a case whereby the general contractor lost all of his money to gambling, making the subcontractor place a mechanics lien against your house due to the inability of the general contractor to pay him. You can definitely file a lawsuit against the general contractor. Over time, you can succeed in garnishing his wages or force him to sell his property, but all these will usurp a lot of time and resources. Not forgetting the fact that you are still owing twenty thousand dollars and you have limited number of days or months to pay up the supplier. Failure to pay will force you to sell your house in order to satisfy the mechanics lien that has been placed against your property.

Before you can apply for mechanics lien, the subcontractor or supplier will be required by state law to do the following:

The supplier/subcontractor (who is not in direct contact with the homeowner) have to provide notice to the homeowner of what is being supplied (for instance, supplying the bathtub), most times within 20-30 days of supply.

In the event that the supplier/subcontractor is not paid, they must file a “claim of mechanic’s lien” in the county where the property is situated.

The supplier/subcontractor is then given an allowance of two to six months to iron out a viable solution with the property owner or file a lawsuit