Unicorn Farming – the Next Trend in Startup Investing

Remember the good old days when two guys could start a billion-dollar company in a garage or a university dorm room? The entrepreneurial dream continues to burn bright. Many people secretly dream of building the new Facebook, the new Uber, the new AirBnB, hoping their startup might be the one to reshape and “disrupt” every aspect of our economy. Today’s big businesses are arthritic dinosaurs soon devoured by these nimble, fast-growing mammals with sharp teeth. Right?

Er, actually, no. That was last decade. We live in a new world now.

While more startups are being founded today than in the past, fewer are successfully scaling. More seeds are being planted but fewer trees are growing to the sky.

Why is this happening?

In a nutshell, the environment is less accommodating than in the past.

For one, the competition is fiercer. The increased power of established incumbents, like the big FLAAG companies – Facebook, LinkedIn, Apple, Amazon and Google—are dominating web traffic and have an extraordinary advantage on data ownership, the ultimate resource today. “Data monopolists’ ability to block competitors from entering the market is not markedly different from that of the oil monopolist Standard Oil or the railroad monopolist Northern Securities Company,” wrote Kira Radinsky in a Harvard Business Review article. These tech giants also have disproportionate resources. For startups with limited resources, costs of obtaining and retaining customers can get so high, it’s often to a point that it doesn’t make economic sense. The old business model of two guys building a website or an app from a garage, then rapidly gaining customers and becoming profitable is unsustainable today.

So, What’s a Future Unicorn to Do? Welcome to Unicorn Farming

Today, it takes a village – or rather, a global village and their “unicorn farmers” to propel startups into the coveted billion-dollar club. More and more startups are carving unique verticals where the advantages of the tech giants are not as strong—in life sciences, robotics, smart city, smart manufacturing, quantum computer chips, etc. Unlike the mass-produced startups from previous generations – which were set free after three-month accelerator programs—these new startups need nurturing and resources that’s an order of magnitude greater than in the past, especially in the very beginning. These resources, unfortunately, are not traditionally provided by venture capitalists, incubators or accelerators on their own.

“’Unicorn farming’ is about bringing a complete ecosystem, not piecemeal services, to startups. It is a concept coined by InnoSpring,” said Dr. Xiao Wang, co-founder & general manager, InnoSpring Silicon Valley and managing general partner, InnoSpring Seed Fund.

Similar to farmers who provide the necessary nourishments to their crops, a unicorn farmer provides startups with everything necessary for success. Unicorn farmers go beyond just providing capital to providing R&D expertise and resources, pilot testing, access to customers, management, matchmaking with established companies to jointly develop commercially viable products, and ultimately, the unveiling of full ecosystems to the world.

“Unicorn farming is like providing startups with a Swiss Army Knife, or an iPhone in today’s world—to have many tools in one place to solve problems,” said Dr. Wang. “Apply Steve Job’s iPhone rationale to startup investment and nurturing, that’s unicorn farming.”

“Of course, it requires a great deal more work. We call ourselves farmers because we don’t believe magic just happens by sitting around after a cash transaction. We work tirelessly weaving a web finding and connecting all the necessary resources together for companies we put faith in,” Dr. Wang added.

InnoSpring may be the venture industry’s first unicorn farmer. With its roots as the first US-China incubator, it has grown rapidly to become a startup ecosystems builder. Its unique all-in-one company structure offers everything under one umbrella and has unparalleled advantage for startups in comparison to VCs, accelerators, or incubators alone.

How Does Unicorn Farming Work?

Unicorn farming, as exemplified by InnoSpring, is built upon core pillars such as science and technology mentorship by collaborating university departments, pilot market testing and feedback management, and infrastructure support. There are plenty of resources to help a startup grow besides capital and space:

· An ecosystem of mega science parks, research institutes and a super network

· Help forming a supply chain and finding a market

· Open collaboration between early-stage companies and industry giants

· Connections to global strategic partners

"We've seen many incubators. Most incubate consumer-based internet companies, which don't need a lot of capital; others are leasing based. These incubation services work for some industries, but aren’t ideal for industries that are technology heavy and have longer incubation times,” said Feng Deng, founder and CEO of Northern Light Venture Capital.

“InnoSpring is focused on what traditional incubators have failed to do. They incubate companies in one or two industries deeply – provide talent, value-added and cross-disciplinary services, and help them go global. You can’t find these services today in incubators. Here’s where InnoSpring differs greatly from others, and this is the company’s core value. InnoSpring also combines early venture capital investment with incubator services. This is a good trend and is very efficient. It provides InnoSpring with deep insights into how companies are doing.”

And it Does Work!

Yes, the “unicorn farming” model works. Here are just a few examples:

Drive.ai

Mountain View, California-based Drive.ai creates Artificial Intelligence software for autonomous vehicles using deep learning. InnoSpring's investment in the autonomous vehicle industry began 18 months before Elon Musk’s public debut of autopilot and further strides into this space. InnoSpring not only provided the initial funding but also coordinated an unprecedented fundraising campaign. The result: $12M first round investment – ten times more than what is raised for traditional software companies. InnoSpring pulled in resources from strategic OEMs and its LP network and closed the fundraising in 2015— at a time when no one believed in autonomous driving.

"InnoSpring's core competency is its global resources and connections—two things we really benefited from early on. We secured our series A lead investor, Northern Light Venture Capital, with InnoSpring making the connection,” said Tao Wang, Drive.ai co-founder, “A great incubator not only provides capital and room to grow, but also mentorship in shaping early strategy. InnoSpring is doing a wonderful job in this sense."

GeneChem

Shanghai, China-based GeneChem is a translational medicine platform supporting early R&D. An InnoSpring-incubated company and close ally, GeneChem rapidly grew into an industry leader with pioneering discoveries and a worldclass research team. By creating a medicine development platform, InnoSpring and GeneChem brought together more than 7,000 oncologists in over 300 top Chinese hospitals. This is in turn provided unprecedented access to startups within the InnoSpring network to expedite scientific research, clinical discoveries, and to drive further innovations in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

CityLinker

InnoSpring co-founded Citylinker, a Nantong, China-based City Information Modeling (CIM) company. InnoSpring provided initial funding for the company, is now acting as the interim CEO and is managing initial growth for the business. Citylinker also found 50+ corporate customers by leveraging InnoSpring’s resources in its mega-sized Nantong Smart City Science Park and its entire ecosystem.