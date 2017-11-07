HOME 11/07/2017 02:24 pm ET Unique And Clever Gift Ideas 23 Unique Gifts That Make You Look More Thoughtful Than You Are By Minou Clark Unique gifts are the best gifts! Etsy 10 Unique Gifts For The Foodies in Your Life By Julie R. Thomson Stop the hanger before it starts. Mouth 5 Unique Gifts for a Person that Loves to Travel By Jannina Warren Tracey Lipman 12 Unique Gift Ideas For Your One-Of-A-Kind Friend By Amanda Pena A one-of-a-kind gift for a one-of-a-kind person. AHA 17 Experience Gifts That'll Make You Never Want A Regular Gift Again By Abigail Williams Go big or go home. Erik Isakson via Getty Images 21 Gifts So Clever, You'll Want To Keep Them For Yourself By Kyli Singh and Abigail Williams A flask that looks like an iPhone. Need we say more? Urban Outfitters Download Christine LiangGlobal SEO Manager Suggest a correction MORE: Holiday Gift Guide
CONVERSATIONS