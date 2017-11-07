HOME
11/07/2017 02:24 pm ET

Unique And Clever Gift Ideas

23 Unique Gifts That Make You Look More Thoughtful Than You Are

By Minou Clark
Unique gifts are the best gifts!
Etsy

10 Unique Gifts For The Foodies in Your Life

By Julie R. Thomson
Stop the hanger before it starts.
Mouth

5 Unique Gifts for a Person that Loves to Travel

By Jannina Warren
Tracey Lipman

12 Unique Gift Ideas For Your One-Of-A-Kind Friend

By Amanda Pena
A one-of-a-kind gift for a one-of-a-kind person.
AHA

17 Experience Gifts That'll Make You Never Want A Regular Gift Again

By Abigail Williams
Go big or go home.
Erik Isakson via Getty Images

21 Gifts So Clever, You'll Want To Keep Them For Yourself

By Kyli Singh and Abigail Williams
A flask that looks like an iPhone. Need we say more?
Urban Outfitters

Christine Liang
Global SEO Manager
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Holiday Gift Guide
Unique And Clever Gift Ideas

CONVERSATIONS