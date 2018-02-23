HUFFPOST FINDS
02/23/2018 02:53 pm ET

17 Lovely Bridesmaid Gifts That Aren't Jewelry

Think outside the jewelry box.
By Brittany Nims
jacoblund via Getty Images

The bridesmaid proposal is an important milestone for brides, but there’s a lot to consider: Who do you ask to be a bridesmaid, and when do you ask them? How do you ask them, and what kind of gift do you give when you do?

Finding a unique and thoughtful bridesmaid gift that’s not cheesy (or that your girlfriends haven’t been given a dozen times for weddings throughout the years) is one monumental task. 

Fortunately, there are bridesmaid gift ideas out there that don’t involve a jewelry box. Instead, we’ve found bridesmaid gifts that are fun, practical and can even be used for cute photos on the big day. 

Take a look below at these 17 bridesmaid gift ideas that aren’t jewelry: 

  • 1 A robe they can use to get ready on the big day, and beyond
    Plum Pretty Sugar
    Check out Plum Pretty Sugar's huge selection of floral, satin, lacy and cotton bridesmaid robes. 
  • 2 Or, a button-down tunic to wear while getting ready for a more everyday look
    JCrew Factory
    Bonus points if you're having a beach-side wedding where they can re-wear the tunic as a beach or pool coverup. Get this loose tunic from J.Crew Factory
  • 3 Custom hangers to keep track of their gowns
    Etsy // Willow Grace Bridal
    Get them here
  • 4 A pair of slippers to wear on the big day
    Etsy // Ceramically Funny
    Think of the adorable photo opps. Get them here
  • 5 A fun subscription box for gifts that keep on giving
    GlossyBox
    We recommend a fun beauty subscription box like GlossyBox or FabFitFun
  • 6 A pair of the new Kate Spade Keds to wear to the bachelorette party, bridal shower, wedding, and beyond
    Keds
    The 30 new styles range from $40 to $120, and include sizes for the kids in your bridal party. Check out the full Kate Spade Keds collection
  • 7 This blister-prevention spray to save their feet on the wedding day
    PreHeels
    Get it on Amazon
  • 8 These adorable bridesmaid proposal can coolers
    Etsy // MCDesigns and More
    Get them here
  • 9 And, a custom makeup bag to hold all of her wedding-day beauty essentials
    Etsy // Nellie and Darcey
    Check out the other styles here
  • 10 These matching eye masks so they catch up on their beauty rest
    Etsy // The Sleepy Cottage
    Get them here
  • 11 Cute champagne flutes they'd actually want to use long after your wedding day
    Etsy // Fuchsia Blooms
    Get them here
  • 12 Custom dishes to hold their wedding jewelry
    Etsy // ModParty
    Get them here
  • 13 A cute pair of TOMS they can wear to the bachelorette party
    TOMS
    Get them here
  • 14 A personalized tote bag to hold all of their new goodies
    Etsy // Graceful Greeting Co
    Get it here
  • 15 Pay for them to get their hair and makeup done for the wedding
    Tom Merton via Getty Images
    A gift card from a well-known beauty retailer like Sephora is an easy way to surprise your long-distance bridesmaids, too. 
  • 16 A Patagonia rain coat for your outdoor wedding
    Nordstrom
    If you're having an outdoor wedding, a rain coat is a great way to gift something you know they'll use time and time again. Get it here
  • 17 For more practical purchasers, a monogrammed umbrella they'll be happy to have
    Etsy // Angelas Gift Shop
    Get it here

