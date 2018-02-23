The bridesmaid proposal is an important milestone for brides, but there’s a lot to consider: Who do you ask to be a bridesmaid, and when do you ask them? How do you ask them, and what kind of gift do you give when you do?
Finding a unique and thoughtful bridesmaid gift that’s not cheesy (or that your girlfriends haven’t been given a dozen times for weddings throughout the years) is one monumental task.
Fortunately, there are bridesmaid gift ideas out there that don’t involve a jewelry box. Instead, we’ve found bridesmaid gifts that are fun, practical and can even be used for cute photos on the big day.
Take a look below at these 17 bridesmaid gift ideas that aren’t jewelry:
