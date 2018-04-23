15 Unique Gifts For Mom This Mother's Day

Getting the perfect gift for the mamas in your life can sometimes be a hard task. Is she looking for a funny card? A practical gift if she’s a new mom? Or something to help her unwind after a long day?
That’s why we’ve rounded up 15 unique Mother’s Day gifts if you’re looking to gift her something a little extra special. Whatever her tastes, we’re sure you’ll wow her with something both thoughtful and different.
See below for 15 unique gifts for Mother’s Day:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.