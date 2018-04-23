HUFFPOST FINDS
04/23/2018 04:53 pm ET

15 Unique Gifts For Mom This Mother's Day

Unique gifts for the special lady in your life.
By Amanda Pena

Getting the perfect gift for the mamas in your life can sometimes be a hard task. Is she looking for a funny card? A practical gift if she’s a new mom? Or something to help her unwind after a long day?

That’s why we’ve rounded up 15 unique Mother’s Day gifts if you’re looking to gift her something a little extra special. Whatever her tastes, we’re sure you’ll wow her with something both thoughtful and different.

See below for 15 unique gifts for Mother’s Day:

  • 1 Mother Daughter Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/588690962/mother-daughter-necklace-mothers-day?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_
    Etsy
    Get it at Etsy.
  • 2 Wine Soaps - Set of 4
    Get it at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/wine-soaps-set-of-4" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>.
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it at Uncommon Goods.
  • 3 'My Garden' Subscription Box
    Get a monthly subscription at <a href="https://www.cratejoy.com/subscription-box/mygardenbox/" target="_blank">Cratejoy</a>.
    Cratejoy
    Get a monthly subscription at Cratejoy.
  • 4 Literary Scarves
    Get it at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/literary-scarves" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>.
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it at Uncommon Goods.
  • 5 Tea from Around the World Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/tea-from-around-the-world-set" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>.
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it at Uncommon Goods.
  • 6 Personalized Family Mugs
    Get them at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/personalized-family-mugs" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>.
    Uncommon Goods
    Get them at Uncommon Goods.
  • 7 Circle of Life Nesting Rings Necklace
    Get it at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/circle-of-life-nesting-rings-necklace" target="_blank">Uncommon Good
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it at Uncommon Goods.
  • 8 'Cozy Reader' Club
    Get a monthly subscription box at <a href="https://www.cratejoy.com/subscription-box/cozy-reader-club/" target="_blank">Crate
    Cratejoy
    Get a monthly subscription box at Cratejoy.
  • 9 Tension Relief Wearable Acupressure
    Get it at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/tension-relief-wearable-acupressure" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods<
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it at Uncommon Goods.
  • 10 Personalized All Heart Bangle Set
    Get it at <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/personalized-all-heart-bangle-set" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it at Uncommon Goods.
  • 11 '21 Bundles' Subscription Box
    Get this 'new or expecting mom' subscription box at <a href="https://www.cratejoy.com/subscription-box/21-bundles/" target="_
    Cratejoy
    Get this 'new or expecting mom' subscription box at Cratejoy.
  • 12 'To Mom From Daughter' Constellation Print
    Get it at <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/594407481/mom-from-daughter-birthday-mother?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sea
    Etsy
    Get it at Etsy.
  • 13 Seagrass Market Tote with Linen Liner
    Get it at <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/4683-seagrass-market-tote-with-linen-liner" target="_blank">Food 52</a>.
    Food 52
    Get it at Food 52.
  • 14 Tile Style - Key Finder
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tile-Style-Finder-Anything-Finder/dp/B073QNZPMT/ref=sr_1_13?amp=&ie=UTF8&keywords=t
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 15 5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Spiralizer-Vegetable-Strongest-Heaviest-Gluten-Free/dp/B00GRIR87M?tag=thehuffingtop
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.

