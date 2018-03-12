HUFFPOST FINDS
03/12/2018 01:22 pm ET

25 Unique Travel Accessories For Your Next Trip

Pack light, go far.
By Brittany Nims

Vacation planning is kind of like the storm before the calm. Long before you can toss on that high-waisted bikini and post a couple of selfies from your hotel’s infinity pool, you first need to plan your itinerary and make a packing list. 

That’s where we come in. For anyone who’s looking to make travel as easy as it can be, we’ve rounded up unique and practical travel accessories you’ll need for your next trip. 

Add these 25 one-of-a-kind travel accessories to your packing list:

  • 1 A travel wallet
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 2 Hanging toiletry organizer
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 3 Lingerie bags
    Kate Spade
    Get them here
  • 4 Waterproof shoe bags
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 5 An external phone charger
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 6 Custom, handmade luggage tags
    Etsy
    Get them here
  • 7 Travel scarf with zipper pocket
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 8 Portable hanging foot rest
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 9 Travel jewelry organizer
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 10 An oversized weekend travel bag
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 11 Extra long USB charging cables
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 12 Packing cubes
    Jet
    Get them here
  • 13 Dry sacks to store and protect valuables
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 14 A leather cord and cable organizer
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 15 An "anywhere" travel guide
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 16 A Turkish towel to use as a scarf, blanket, towel, cover up and more
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 17 Monogrammed matching passport covers
    Etsy
    Get them here
  • 18 A carry-on cocktail kit
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 19 Compression space saver packing sacks -- no vacuum needed
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 20 Matching monogrammed toiletry bags
    Etsy
    Get them here
  • 21 A personal drone with Wi-Fi camera and live video feed
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 22 Sand-free beach blanket mat
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 23 Travel toiletry bottle set
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 24 Tiny, portable travel steamer
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 25 Compact travel umbrella
    Amazon
    Get it here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Travel And Tourism Infinity Pool
25 Unique Travel Accessories For Your Next Trip
CONVERSATIONS