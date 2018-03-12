25 Unique Travel Accessories For Your Next Trip

Vacation planning is kind of like the storm before the calm. Long before you can toss on that high-waisted bikini and post a couple of selfies from your hotel’s infinity pool, you first need to plan your itinerary and make a packing list.

That’s where we come in. For anyone who’s looking to make travel as easy as it can be, we’ve rounded up unique and practical travel accessories you’ll need for your next trip.

Add these 25 one-of-a-kind travel accessories to your packing list:

1 A travel wallet Amazon Get it here

2 Hanging toiletry organizer Amazon Get it here

3 Lingerie bags Kate Spade Get them here

4 Waterproof shoe bags Amazon Get them here

5 An external phone charger Amazon Get it here

6 Custom, handmade luggage tags Etsy Get them here

7 Travel scarf with zipper pocket Amazon Get it here

8 Portable hanging foot rest Amazon Get it here

9 Travel jewelry organizer Amazon Get it here

10 An oversized weekend travel bag Nordstrom Get it here

11 Extra long USB charging cables Amazon Get them here

12 Packing cubes Jet Get them here

13 Dry sacks to store and protect valuables Amazon Get them here

14 A leather cord and cable organizer Etsy Get it here

15 An "anywhere" travel guide Uncommon Goods Get it here

16 A Turkish towel to use as a scarf, blanket, towel, cover up and more Amazon Get it here

17 Monogrammed matching passport covers Etsy Get them here

18 A carry-on cocktail kit Amazon Get it here

19 Compression space saver packing sacks -- no vacuum needed Amazon Get them here

20 Matching monogrammed toiletry bags Etsy Get them here

21 A personal drone with Wi-Fi camera and live video feed Amazon Get it here

22 Sand-free beach blanket mat Amazon Get it here

23 Travel toiletry bottle set Amazon Get it here

24 Tiny, portable travel steamer Amazon Get it here

25 Compact travel umbrella Amazon Get it here