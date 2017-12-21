United Soccer Coaches to convene in Pennsylvania next month, generate millions for Philadelphia

The world’s soccer community will convene under one roof at the Pennsylvania Convention Center next month in Philadelphia for the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Convention.

Representing every aspect of the game, coaches, administrators, executives, players, presenters, media, referees, and fans participate in five days of soccer coaching education and networking with some the sport’s icons and legends.

“Our Convention exemplifies and embodies how we unite coaches. There’s nothing else like it in the world for our sport,” said United Soccer Coaches President, Charlie Slagle.

Featuring more than 500 meetings, 250 lectures, 200 education sessions, 30 social gatherings and world-renowned presenters, more than 12,000 members of United Soccer Coaches will come from all 50 states, and dozens of countries across the globe, to participate in the annual, can’t-miss event.

“We are the world’s largest community of soccer coaches with more than 30,000 members and we are uniquely positioned to unite soccer coaches around their love of the game,” said United Soccer Coaches CEO, Lynn Berling-Manuel.

“Our mission and vision remain firmly rooted in supporting and celebrating soccer coaches on all points of the coaching journey,” said Berling-Manuel.

Generating an estimated economic impact of $15-18 million for Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, the United Soccer Coaches recently entered multi-year agreements to host its convention in Philadelphia (2018, 2023, 2026, 2030); Chicago (2019, 2025, 2031); Baltimore (2020, 2028, 2032); Anaheim (2021, 2024, 2029); and Kansas City (2022, 2027).

“We’re excited to bring the United Soccer Coaches Convention to two new sites with the addition of Chicago and Anaheim,” said Slagle.

“We’re also thrilled to bring the Convention back to Kansas City, home to our National Office, and to return to our two most-frequented locations in Philadelphia and Baltimore.”

Founded in 1941 and based in Kansas City, Mossouri, the United Soccer Coaches is the world’s largest soccer coaches association elevating the game through advocacy, education and service. Designed to inspire coaches and ignite their passion for the game, the organization led by custodians of American soccer has significantly impacted the sports and education ecosystem which is showcased throughout the convention.

“This convention is a great place to learn, network and socialize with those from the world of soccer,” said Rick Meana, NJ Youth Soccer Director of Coaching.

“I have been a member since 1987 and attended over 25 National Conventions. I learn something new every time,” said Meana.

Among the many convention activities, the 2017 All-America and Scholar All-America awards will recognize nearly 1,000 male and female student-athletes at the youth, high school, junior college and senior college levels.

In partnership with US Youth Soccer, the two leading organizations have “combined efforts to create the best, largest and most beneficial educational opportunity for both of our respective members,” according to US Youth Soccer Chair, Jesse Harrell.

“It is our priority to share the missions and philosophies of both organizations to our combined members through the largest and most exciting celebration of the sport of soccer in this country,” said Harrell.

Billed as “The World’s Largest Annual Gathering of Soccer Coaches and Administrators,” the United Soccer Coaches Convention and US Youth Soccer Workshop draws more than 6,300 coaches.