United Village Transformation (UVT) held a ribbon cutting and key turnover ceremony in Dothi Village, Lilongwe, Malawi for Dothi Child Based Care Center (CBCC) and phase one of Sithi Primary School. The first block of the Primary School, years 1 & 2, currently has an enrolment of 200 plus students. UVT, in partnership with Innovation Africa & Blueshift Energy, installed the first solar panels on the CBCC and Primary School building bringing electricity to the community for the first time. This was truly a monumental occasion for the villagers of Dothi. In attendance were the U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer, German Ambassador Jürgen Borsch and MP David Bisnowaty. UVT will start construction on the second block for 3rd & 4th grade this coming May.