Unity Through Music: Hans Zimmer Live In Prague

In a time when the world seems so divided on political and socio-economical issues, music has a way of bringing us all together, and legendary musician Hans Zimmer does just that by assembling a group of musicians, representing diversity in terms of gender, race, age, and nationality in his latest DVD entitled “Hans Zimmer Live In Prague.” This DVD showcases an incredible expression of harmony and unity through music. In addition to the beautiful display of music, the DVD features Hans Zimmer connecting with the audience by sharing personal stories about the musical arrangements that he created for many notable Hollywood films, including “The Lion King.”

Musical performances include Han's musical score for Ridley Scott's iconic film "Gladiator" starring Russell Crowe and Ron Howard's "The Da Vinci Code" starring Tom Hanks. In addition, the DVD includes dynamic and powerful musical performances from the "The Lion King” featuring vocalists Lebo M, Buyi Zama, and Czarina Russell.

Hans Zimmer is recognized as one of Hollywood's most innovative musical talents. He is best known for integrating the electronic musical world with traditional orchestral arrangements. The DVD magnificently illustrates that musical blend with featured performances, such as one by African-American female electric bass player Yolanda Charles.

Zimmer's work garnered him an Oscar in 1995 for the “The Lion King” (Best Music, Original Score). Zimmer has also been nominated for Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars for “Rain Man” (1988), “Gladiator” (2000), “As Good as It Get” (1997), “The Preacher’s Wife” (1996), “The Thin Red Line” (1998), “The Prince of Egypt” (1998), and “The Last Samurai”(2003).

Photo courtesy of Carol Kaye, Kayos Productions Inc. Hans Zimmer Live in Prague

Zimmer's additional honors and awards include the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Film Composition from the National Board of Review, and the Frederick Loewe Award in 2003 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. He has also received ASCAP's Henry Mancini Award for Lifetime Achievement.

“So much of my music is about friendships,” Zimmer said during his introduction to the crowd in “Hans Zimmer Live in Prague.” That vibe of fellowship through music is definitely felt throughout the performances.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Kaye, Kayos Productions Inc. Hans Zimmer Live in Prague