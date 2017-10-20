This is what I value and have always lived for: ditching words and language to self identify differences, seeking to destroy categories that limit human existence, being my whole person removed from fragmented senses of self.

As of now, I am not living a life according to my values. I am far removed from everything and anything I know. I am trying so hard to become something, rather than be someone. I am stuck inside a construct that I have created for myself. A construct that I have used to claim isolation. With no one to blame but me.

There seems to be a fixation on my Intersex surgeries. I know that the reason I lack a stable sense of who I am is because of them. I have spent over a year receiving treatment, in hospitals, in court, acquiring medical documentation, making legal changes and for what. I have only altered this constant state of emptiness.

My existence has been a series of exhausting transitions, gender statements, declarations and with little to no room for dialog between myself and others. This dynamic has affected and complicated my relationships, my support systems and my livelihood.

I am at the point where I believe that there will never be a way to share with others, and to know for myself, exactly how I identify. And that is ok. I know how I feel. I do not need words to describe those feelings or my experiences of them. Why should I limit my life and the beauty of it all by using just one word, so that the world may know who I am and what it means to be me.

Who am I...

I am Avery Addison Grey: a human rights activist, a fighter, a survivor and all that I will ever need to be.