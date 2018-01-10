Printing Technology and 5 new groundbreaking products.

Last week, I visited a California based company, UNIZ Tech LLC to do a story on their innovative 3D Printing technology. I was surprised to find out about some revolutionary printing technologies that they are developing for some new products that will be available soon. The company shared that they will announce the release of an innovative new printing technology called Uni-Directional Peel (UDP) and 5 exciting new products at this year’s CES event in Las Vegas on January 9th, 2018. While there, I had the chance to sit down with UNIZ CEO Dr. Houmin Li about this new technology and how it promises to shake up the 3D printing industry.

Q1: Last year your Kickstarter crowdfunding project was successful and raised more than $500,000. What new projects do you have planned for this year?

Dr. Houmin Li: We will release a new 3D printing technology called Uni-Directional Peel (UDP) and release five new SLA 3D printers that utilize UDP.

Uniz 3D Announce the release of World's Fastest 3D

We will also launch a Kickstarter campaign for our new SLASH series printers (SLASH OL, SLASH+ and SLASH Pro), which are a comprehensive update of our ground-breaking desktop printer; and the SLTV series which delivers greater volume and incredible speeds for industrial applications. Using proprietary technology to achieve industrial level quality and lightning-fast speeds for prototyping, tooling, manufacturing and more, the performance of the new UNIZ 3D printers for design, R&D, manufacturing and production is simply astonishing.

Q2: Can you explain a little about UPD technology and how it will solve common pain points in the 3D printing industry?

Dr. Houmin Li: Uni-Directional Peel (UDP) results from over 2 years’ of dedicated effort by the UNIZ R&D team. By reducing the up-and-down peel to one-directional peel action and using engineered conventional materials, RI-matched cooling, improved light-engine, and evolved resin formula, UDP pushes SLA printing speed to a new level (720mm/hr z-axis speed or 16,700cc/hr z-envelope speed) without the help of pure oxygen or exotic separation material. This is a revolutionary solution provides speeds more than 100x that of conventional desktop 3D printing technologies such as FDM and laser-SLA. Compared to Carbon3D’s CLIP, the UDP technology is capable of outputting 40% faster z-axis build speed (720mm/hr vs 500mm/hr) at up to 7x build area (zSLTV23 20.5x11.5inches vs Carbon3D-M2 7.5x4.8inches), this put UDP the fastest 3D printing technology in the world, and renews the world’s 3D printing speed record by 10 fold.

Q3: I saw the news about your company cooperating with Hebei University to create 3D printed liver models that achieved some exciting breakthroughs, how did UNIZ work with Hebei University?

We’ve been collaborating with numerous clients in the medical and dental industry, the liver model made by Hebei University is just one example, and it was achieved with our legendary SLASH 3D printers. With the new UDP technology in place, the build efficiency of medical models can be further improved. We expect to see more bench-side and in-lab medical applications being enabled by the UDP technology in the near future.

Q4: In addition to medical applications, what other industry uses can Uniz printers provide?

Dr. Houmin Li: Our clients include a wide variety of industries including automobile, defense, medical, dental, education, jewelry, television & media, design and more. Some of our important clients are: Hyundai, Northrop Grumman, Glidewell Dental Labs, etc, some other famous clients’ names cannot be released at this time due to signed NDAs.

Q5: In addition to UDP technology, did the new products result in any other breakthroughs in R&D?

Dr. Houmin Li: To further explore the physics limit of 3D printing and scale-up the UDP technology, we designed zSLTV series industrial 3D printers. zSLTV is equipped with the world’s first side-exposure-UDP (se-UDP) technology. The key idea behind se-UDP is that any material has a limit of specific-strength, which means a material will eventually break by gravity when it is long enough. The as-printed photopolymer resin unfortunately has quite low specific-strength and posing a low limit on the longest structure that can possibly be printed using top-down approach. In order to counter the gravity induced break limit, we implemented the submerged side-exposure design using floatation force of the uncured resin to defy gravity on the printed parts, thus enabling reliable and accurate printing of ultra large structures at UDP speed which is over 200x faster than conventional FDM and laser-SLA technologies.

Next, we developed refractive index matched cooling technology, which is a key technology UNIZ patented to achieve UDP speed. As described in our previous campaign, to print at super-fast speed, the extensive amount of heat generated during exposure must be removed via convection. However, the cooling structure design and coolant of choice must not affect printing quality. So UNIZ implemented a refractive index matched cooling system in which the cooling channels and coolant are electromagnetically uniform to the excitation wavelength, thus artifacts caused by the cooling system are greatly minimized.

Q6: What’s the next challenge for UNIZ 3D and for the Industry?