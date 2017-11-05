Unleash Your Imagination Against Climate Change

This is a simple blog. Because I want something simple from you - your imagination. And I want that extraordinary, bizarre and unique creativity machine in your head, because I believe it will save the world.

Psychologists have a test for levels of creativity. They ask you to invent different uses for a common object - like a brick or orange. After the obvious ideas - build with it (for the brick) or eat it (for the orange) - in order to keep adding ideas to the list, you have to get imaginative - use it as a weight (brick) or play catch with it (orange). Eventually you start to dig deep, think laterally and get weird. Grind it down to make a mini sandy beach (brick) or paint a face on and worship it (orange).

When it comes to climate change - are we imaginatively stuck in the obvious ideas? If the last few years of political, technological and social turmoil have taught us anything - it’s to expect the unexpected.

So, what are the imaginative, game-changing and wild ways climate change might be solved? I’m not asking for well thought through plans or proven technologies. I’m not even asking for sensible predictions. I want to know your fantasies, your ‘what if’s’ and your science and social fictions. (Thanks to Kaj Török for starting this game - many of the ideas below are his)

I want you to imagine if...

NASA discovers life on another planet, radically transforming how we think of life on this one?

China decides to ban imports of fossil fuels and starts a global race to renewable energy supremacy?

Blockchain currencies incorporate carbon permits within their encryption?

High levels of atmospheric CO2 are found to cause impotence in over 50-year-old white guys?

Elon Musk becomes POTUS?

A global cult of Gaia uprises?

AI and VR combine to remove the need for stuff, travel and consumption?

Mini 3d printers (and 3d breakers) flood the market - meaning we can have whatever we want, whenever, without any waste?

CRISPR genetic engineering embeds solar cells in chlorophyll - making every tree an electricity generator for humanity?

The ‘meat allergy’ disease goes epidemic - cutting methane and carbon overnight?

Don’t hold back. The world needs more imagination - especially when it comes to climate change.