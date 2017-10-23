Unplug Your Vacation In 5 Easy Steps

The eternal debate for most entrepreneurs…to unplug during vacation or not to unplug?

With summer right around the corner it’s time to make the decision whether you’ll be answering those work emails or not while vacationing.

If you’re on the side of the fence that thinks unplugging would be heaven, you are going to need to do some prep work in order to stay email free while on holiday.

In this weeks blog I’ll be sharing with you some of my tried and true strategies to keep you off of a device while keeping you present so you can enjoy your “You Time” and time with loved ones.

How to Unplug

1. Communicate

Let your clients know well ahead of time that you will be away, that way they can have any pressing concerns attended to and won’t be caught off guard when they go to reach you and get crickets.

2. Email autoresponders

Set up your email so it will let anyone who contacts you through email know that you are away and will get back to them as soon as possible.

3. Automate some more

Automate as much of your systems a few weeks in advance of your going away so you can work out any bugs and have the time to create enough content to fill in while you are away.

4. Tell someone your plan

If the act of unplugging is challenging for you, let someone you are vacationing with know your plan. It is helpful to have backup when you are working on breaking a habit.

5. Commit

Keeping the promise to yourself that you will truly unplug and stay present will be an amazing gift you give to yourself and those you are vacationing with.

You might not get it right the first go and it will take practice to step away from what you have worked so hard to accomplish.