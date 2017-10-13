Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump, Pence and the NFL

Bobby Rees Fire him!

Several weeks ago in Huntsville, Alabama, Donald Trump held a pep rally for himself to counter the negative publicity over the failure of his latest attempt to overturn the Affordable Care Act. As his own cheer leader, he employed his favorite tactic of deflecting attention from his failures by attacking someone else, in this case, former San Francisco Forty-Niner quarterback, Collin Kaepernick, who—protesting police brutality of blacks—had knelt during the raising of the flag and playing of the National Anthem. Trump actually said, “Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired. He's fired!" The crowd roared as if Trump himself had just run the entire length of the football field and scored a touchdown.

Trump may have forgotten that he had previously criticized President Obama for calling on the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name, saying, “Our country has far bigger problems! FOCUS on them, not nonsense!”

Trump should take his own advice since our country currently is seeing a huge increase in nonsense and has “far bigger problems” to contend with, Including, thanks to him, a mounting threat of war with North Korea, the unraveling of the Iran nuclear accord, and the increasing evidence of Russian meddling in the presidential election, to say nothing of the natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Northern California.

Characteristically, Trump turned a protest over police brutality against blacks into a test of patriotism. A simple one-knee bend for racial justice he interprets to be disrespect for the flag, for the nation, for the national anthem, and for active military and veterans. However, Trump knows that if disrespect for anything other than social injustice is being demonstrated, it’s disrespect for the nearly all-white thirty-three percent of American’s who are Trump’s base. Seeing all of those mostly black players kneeling and holding hands in solidarity, his base couldn’t help but come to a baseless conclusion: those people aren’t real Americans.

The week following his criticism of NFL players, scores of players joined by coaches and even some owners (the majority of whom had contributed to Trump’s presidential race) knelt in solidarity as a symbolic rejection of Trump’s criticism. Predictably, this provoked a series of rapid-fire tweets, 25 in all, between September 24th & 27th, and then another barrage this past week:

· “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”

· “...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

· “Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”

All of which is Trumpian…and therefore not true. Due to a number of factors, NFL attendance has been in decline for the past four years. According to Darren Rovell of the Atlantic, ratings are down for everything, except for cable news, including, contrary to what Trump says, even the recent NASCAR playoffs, which Rovell notes “were the worst ever.”

Trump constantly creates and recreates his own reality, regardless of the facts. This is why he has no compunction tweeting, “Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!” People “tune in” to see a football game, not to validate the President’s fantasies. In a typical bit of hyperbole, Trump tweeted, “The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger.”

In a typical display of showmanship and an attempt prove his assertion that the decline in NFL attendance was a direct result of the player’s protest, Trump orchestrated Vice-President Pence’s departure from last Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco Forty-Niners. One man’s staged leaving of a game (at a cost of $200,000 to taxpayers) confirms Trump’s prediction that hordes are leaving!

Trump has put pressure on NFL owners to back him up: “NFL must respect this!” And when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, issued a decree that any protesting players would be benched, Trump tweeted, “A big salute to Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who will BENCH players who disrespect our flag. ‘Stand for Anthem or sit for game!’”

Acknowledging that Trump has “changed that whole paradigm of what protest is by turning it into a statement on the flag and support of the military,” Miami Dolphin owner Stephen M. Ross nevertheless argues that protesters should conform. Caught between the President and the players and fearful the controversy will cost them money, the owners have agreed to meet soon to decide collectively how best to respond in hope of making the controversy go away.

That may not be so easy. Jonathan Ford, speaking on behalf of the players, responded, “No man or woman should ever have to choose a job that requires them to surrender their rights.” And Buffalo Bills owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, asserted, "President Trump's remarks were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community. . . . Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality." If some players, asserting their Constitutional right of free speech, choose to continue protesting, Trump undoubtedly will be pleased. In the meantime, . . .