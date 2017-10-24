Untruthful Honesty

Sentient Americans might not get this, but give it a shot:
In Trump America facts are lies.
Hard to fathom? Sure it is. But if you’re struggling with our nation’s new normal this might help.
Here’s the construct:
Facts are liberal bias.
Lying about those facts are calling out the truth.
Thus, denying truth is being honest.
Get it? Me neither. But that’s what we’re dealing with.
