Updated SEC Disclosure Rules for Public Offerings Still Require Vigilance by Securities Investors, Issuers and Companies

Aided by new federal disclosure guidelines that many U.S. financial experts and investors have long supported, securities traders, companies and investors must still adhere to industry-accepted practices and financial scrutiny around public offerings, according to Florida attorney Laura Anthony, who specializes in securities and investments.

On September 27, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) updated disclosure guidelines and provided more clarity around required forms and deadlines for commonly used Regulation A Tier 1 and Tier 2 filings, Anthony writes in an October 10 entry at the Securities Law Blog. She is founding partner of Legal & Compliance, LLC, in West Palm Beach.

Under the new SEC Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation (CDI) guidelines, companies issuing Tier 1 (up to $20 million within 12 months) and Tier 2 (up to $50 million within 12 months) offerings can file 1-A and 8-A forms within five days of each other, as long as companies also file additionally required financial statements by the deadlines outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Ms. Anthony’s blog post covers new disclosure-related specifics around Regulation A public offerings and investments, including eligible securities, general advertising or solicitations of interest around offerings (so-called “testing the waters” provisions), continuous or delayed offers, ongoing reporting, new deadlines for filing financial statements, state law pre-exemptions, integration of overlapping of subsequent offerings, and other topics.

Ms. Anthony points out that the newly adopted SEC guidelines focus only on disclosures related to securities offerings, not their merits.

“The fact that the registration statement has been qualified by the SEC has no bearing on the associated risk or quality of the investment,” she writes. “That is for each investor to decide, either alone or with advisors, and it requires really reviewing the offering materials and considering the viability of the business proposal.”

She adds: “Companies seeking to complete a Registration A offering must consider the economics and real-world aspects of the offering. Key to a successful offering are a reasonable valuation and rational use of proceeds.”

A company’s financial statements and disclosures, Ms. Anthony explains, should provide the best insights into an offering’s ability to support the intended business plan and increase shareholder value.