Upgrade Your Tabletop With These 14 Instagram-Ready Items

There’s nothing quite like a well set table filled with aesthetically pleasing plates, glasses, and silverware. No matter how good your food looks at a restaurant, it’s the awesome tabletop items that make a meal Instagram worthy. And with entertaining season upon us, why not give your own dishes an upgrade? See our favorite Domino Shop items that will create an instantly Instagrammable tabletop for you (and your guests!) in the comfort of your own home here.