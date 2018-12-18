U.S. NEWS
UPS Slammed For 'Heartless' Tweet About Shredding Letters To Santa

The company's attempt to "have some fun" didn't go over too well with Twitter users.
By David Barden

It seems the Grinch has made his way down from Mount Crumpit and found a new home at the UPS Store this Christmas. 

In a tweet that was later deleted, the package delivery company joked about destroying letters children had written to Santa:

A spokeswoman for UPS told The Hill that the tweet was intended to be light-hearted but it fell flat with folks on Twitter.

“Our intention was to have some fun but it was taken in a negative way. To be sensitive to our customers we decided to remove it,” she said. 

Here’s a small sample of the reaction:

