UPS Slammed For 'Heartless' Tweet About Shredding Letters To Santa

It seems the Grinch has made his way down from Mount Crumpit and found a new home at the UPS Store this Christmas.

In a tweet that was later deleted, the package delivery company joked about destroying letters children had written to Santa:

A spokeswoman for UPS told The Hill that the tweet was intended to be light-hearted but it fell flat with folks on Twitter.

“Our intention was to have some fun but it was taken in a negative way. To be sensitive to our customers we decided to remove it,” she said.

Here’s a small sample of the reaction:

The Grinch just got fired from his social media gig and UPS deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/1nP8rC10F6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 17, 2018

Heard the UPS store deleted this tweet after they were visited by 3 ghosts. pic.twitter.com/m3nB2jfg8R — Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) December 17, 2018

RIP Social Media Manager of The UPS Store. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/x08JuZjr2r — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) December 17, 2018

The UPS Store's new motto:

If you don't want to break children's hearts, we'll do it for you. pic.twitter.com/Uk8HjKdqwp — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) December 17, 2018

Who hurt you @TheUPSStore? 🤔



My dad was postmaster in our small town post office.📮



Mom, pretending to be Santa, wrote back to each child who sent a letter. Then she secretly shared the wish list with their parents. 🎅💌😊



If she was still here she'd kick your ass(es). 😡 pic.twitter.com/qQkpDFto5Q — CJ Topher ✌🏻💙❄️ (@CJ_FightPD) December 17, 2018