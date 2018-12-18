UPS Slammed For 'Heartless' Tweet About Shredding Letters To Santa

It seems the Grinch has made his way down from Mount Crumpit and found a new home at the UPS Store this Christmas.
In a tweet that was later deleted, the package delivery company joked about destroying letters children had written to Santa:
A spokeswoman for UPS told The Hill that the tweet was intended to be light-hearted but it fell flat with folks on Twitter.
“Our intention was to have some fun but it was taken in a negative way. To be sensitive to our customers we decided to remove it,” she said.
