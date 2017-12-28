Tom Falco, Contributor
Journalist

UPS ruined my cooking experience

12/28/2017 04:57 pm ET
Tom Falco
My new Instant Pot

I ordered one of those Instant Pots from Amazon. I have been wanting to make bone soup and other things in a crock pot and I read about this newfangled pot in the NY Times.

It came in two days. I haven't tried it yet, I may try to figure it out this weekend. I do have a complaint though, it's about the delivery. The UPS driver just threw the box over the gate, you know, like you see on the tv news? I'm assuming this is a delicate piece of equipment and throwing it over the gate isn't a good thing.

I complained to UPS about the driver and asked why he didn't ring the bell, which he never does. Their response was that the driver cannot call me and that I should choose another delivery address for deliveries in the future!

I didn't ask the driver to call me, I asked that they ring the bell and I was home, why would I ask for another delivery address?

So if the food in my Instant Pot comes out bad now, I don't know if the pot was damaged in delivery or if it's operator error.

UPS and their ridiculous response is unacceptable and is a total example of what is wrong with society today. 

Tom Falco writes about art, culture, history and other things in his daily Tomversation blog here.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
UPS ruined my cooking experience

CONVERSATIONS