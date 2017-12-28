UPS ruined my cooking experience

Tom Falco My new Instant Pot

I ordered one of those Instant Pots from Amazon. I have been wanting to make bone soup and other things in a crock pot and I read about this newfangled pot in the NY Times.

It came in two days. I haven't tried it yet, I may try to figure it out this weekend. I do have a complaint though, it's about the delivery. The UPS driver just threw the box over the gate, you know, like you see on the tv news? I'm assuming this is a delicate piece of equipment and throwing it over the gate isn't a good thing.

I complained to UPS about the driver and asked why he didn't ring the bell, which he never does. Their response was that the driver cannot call me and that I should choose another delivery address for deliveries in the future!

I didn't ask the driver to call me, I asked that they ring the bell and I was home, why would I ask for another delivery address?

So if the food in my Instant Pot comes out bad now, I don't know if the pot was damaged in delivery or if it's operator error.

UPS and their ridiculous response is unacceptable and is a total example of what is wrong with society today.