SPORTS
02/15/2018 09:53 am ET Updated 3 minutes ago

U.S. And Canada Fight To Finish And Beyond In Winter Olympics Hockey

"The intensity is there every single shift," U.S. forward Amanda Kessel said after her team's 2-1 loss.

By Ron Dicker

Sure, it was just a group-play match between the United States and Canada in women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics on Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But intensity still ran high between the archrivals, culminating in the final frantic seconds in which the Americans tried to push across a goal. Then tempers flared.

Oh yeah, Canada hung on to win, 2-1. Both teams advanced to the semifinals.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images
Canada defeated the United States in group play but both teams advanced to the semifinals.

The two North American neighbors are the giants of international women’s hockey. However, their Olympics history is a tad one-sided. After the Americans captured the first gold medal in 1998, Canada has won the last four. Thursday’s win gave Canada its fifth straight victory of late over Team USA.

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images
Just another spirited match between the U.S. and Canada Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kendall Coyne scored the only U.S. goal early in the third period to cut Canada’s lead to 2-1. The U.S. outshot Canada 45-22 in another Olympic showing of offensive opportunities lost. But Canada goaltender Genevieve Lacasse had a part in that, with several key saves. She stopped a penalty shot by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the second period.

The game ended with a determined effort by the U.S. to score but the Americans came up short. Not surprisingly, a scuffle broke out because, well, it’s U.S.-Canada.

The teams are heavy favorites to meet again in the final.

Those are the fun ones,” U.S. forward Amanda Kessel said. “It’s what you live for. The intensity is there every single shift. You can’t take a second off.”

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Highlights from 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

United States Canada 2018 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey Amanda Kessel
U.S. And Canada Fight To Finish And Beyond In Winter Olympics Hockey

CONVERSATIONS