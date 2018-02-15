U.S. And Canada Fight To Finish And Beyond In Winter Olympics Hockey

Sure, it was just a group-play match between the United States and Canada in women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics on Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But intensity still ran high between the archrivals, culminating in the final frantic seconds in which the Americans tried to push across a goal. Then tempers flared.

Let's check on the United States and Canada...#PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/T7xDQZpuM3 — Alec Gearty (@gearty83) February 15, 2018

Oh yeah, Canada hung on to win, 2-1. Both teams advanced to the semifinals.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Canada defeated the United States in group play but both teams advanced to the semifinals.

The two North American neighbors are the giants of international women’s hockey. However, their Olympics history is a tad one-sided. After the Americans captured the first gold medal in 1998, Canada has won the last four. Thursday’s win gave Canada its fifth straight victory of late over Team USA.

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images Just another spirited match between the U.S. and Canada Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kendall Coyne scored the only U.S. goal early in the third period to cut Canada’s lead to 2-1. The U.S. outshot Canada 45-22 in another Olympic showing of offensive opportunities lost. But Canada goaltender Genevieve Lacasse had a part in that, with several key saves. She stopped a penalty shot by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the second period.

A wild finish to a heated game between these two rivals. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/3Ox54GvyIj — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2018

The game ended with a determined effort by the U.S. to score but the Americans came up short. Not surprisingly, a scuffle broke out because, well, it’s U.S.-Canada.

The teams are heavy favorites to meet again in the final.