U.S. Embassy In Australia Apologizes For Cat Pajama Party Invite

The U.S. embassy in Canberra, Australia issued an apology on Sunday for a fake meeting invitation that was emailed from the State Department that featured a picture of a pajama-wearing cat.

According to the Australian Associated Press, the cat in question appeared beneath the title “cat pajama-jam,” wore a blue Cookie Monster outfit and held a plate of chocolate-chip cookies:

Apparently the US embassy in Canberra accidentally invited people to a cat pyjama party. This has made my day. Surely they have to follow through and hold one now. 🐱🐱https://t.co/Q6pNJ591dw pic.twitter.com/LnB2TOy6RR — Alex Beech (@AlexHBeech) October 15, 2018

I mean, I’d 1000% show up to this party https://t.co/ShpVdc2J8T — AnnaMaria Di Pietro (@AnnaMariaDP) October 15, 2018

#Australia: US embassy in Canberra has apologised for a "training error" after distributing a fake meeting invitation, complete with a photo of a pyjama-wearing cat under the title "meeting": "Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this 'cat pajama-jam' party" pic.twitter.com/N5eHNnqpaI — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 15, 2018

The email also contained a section of Latin and an RSVP button.

Gavin Sundwall, the public affairs counselor at the U.S. Mission to Australia, chalked the ordeal up to a “training error” that was made by a new staff member who was “testing out our email newsletter platform.”