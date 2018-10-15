U.S. Embassy In Australia Apologizes For Cat Pajama Party Invite

The U.S. embassy in Canberra, Australia issued an apology on Sunday for a fake meeting invitation that was emailed from the State Department that featured a picture of a pajama-wearing cat.
According to the Australian Associated Press, the cat in question appeared beneath the title “cat pajama-jam,” wore a blue Cookie Monster outfit and held a plate of chocolate-chip cookies:
The email also contained a section of Latin and an RSVP button.
Gavin Sundwall, the public affairs counselor at the U.S. Mission to Australia, chalked the ordeal up to a “training error” that was made by a new staff member who was “testing out our email newsletter platform.”
“Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this ‘cat pajama-jam’ party,” Sundwall wrote in a follow-up email, per the AAP. “But such an event falls well outside our area of expertise.”