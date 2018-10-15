WEIRD NEWS
10/15/2018 06:10 am ET

U.S. Embassy In Australia Apologizes For Cat Pajama Party Invite

Officials blamed the incident on a “training error.”
headshot
By David Barden

The U.S. embassy in Canberra, Australia issued an apology on Sunday for a fake meeting invitation that was emailed from the State Department that featured a picture of a pajama-wearing cat.

According to the Australian Associated Press, the cat in question appeared beneath the title “cat pajama-jam,” wore a blue Cookie Monster outfit and held a plate of chocolate-chip cookies:

The email also contained a section of Latin and an RSVP button.  

Gavin Sundwall, the public affairs counselor at the U.S. Mission to Australia, chalked the ordeal up to a “training error” that was made by a new staff member who was “testing out our email newsletter platform.”

“Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this ‘cat pajama-jam’ party,” Sundwall wrote in a follow-up email, per the AAP. “But such an event falls well outside our area of expertise.”

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Australia U.S. Department Of State Cat Email
U.S. Embassy In Australia Apologizes For Cat Pajama Party Invite
CONVERSATIONS