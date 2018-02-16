U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen is falling short of the hype ― and just plain falling at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 18-year-old two-time U.S. champion struggled again on Friday, tumbling to 17th place in the men’s short program.

ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images Nathan Chen had plenty to think about after his disastrous routine in the men's short program.

He crashed on a quad lutz, stepped out of a quad toeloop and stumbled on a triple axel, placing his hand on the ice, Reuters noted.

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images The mistakes kept adding up in the men's short program for Nathan Chen, who's competing in his first Winter Olympics.

“I’m upset, obviously,” he said. “There’s nothing to do but move on from here.”

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images Multiple gaffes left Nathan Chen in 17th place.

NBC commentator Tara Lipinski said Chen looked “nervous and tentative.”

In his Olympics debut last week, Chen also fell and made other mistakes during the team event. He said he had “let the team down.” TV commentator Johnny Weir called his short program the worst he had seen from Chen. The Americans eventually earned a bronze medal.

MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images Nathan Chen, pictured Friday in the men's short program, isn't living up to the hype in South Korea games.