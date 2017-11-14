US Government Is Out, but “We Are Still In”

Up a flight of stairs, back a long hallway, and around the corner, you will find the door to the US delegation office. It’s lonely up there. A little bit like getting the last room at a two-star hotel that nobody wants. “It’s sad” would be the likely response of the person responsible for lack of US visibility and engagement here at the UN climate negotiations in Bonn, Germany (COP23).

I’ve participated in the annual UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP) for the past nine years. This is the first time that the official US presence is so apparent by its obvious absence. In all previous COPs, a large, impressive US pavilion has served as a magnet for foreign delegates and members of civil society from around the globe. The NASA Hyperwall highlighted our leadership in air and space science. Ever-present free coffee and special events sponsored throughout the day showcased our nation. Not this year.

Keith Peterman The US Pavilion at the 2015 COP21 in Paris. US Pavilion is missing at COP23 in Bonn.

Keith Peterman At COP21 in Paris, NASA’s Hyperwall visualized examples of world changes. The NASA Hyperwall is missing at COP23 in Bonn.

Two happenings yesterday seared my soul. The first was mid-day when I decided to seek out our US delegation office. It wasn’t easy to find, hidden in the back nook of the building. As I stood outside the door and was ready to snap a photo of the contact information taped to the door, a suited-person rounded the corner. I asked if he was a US delegate. He grumbled an incoherent phrase and without pausing slipped in the office slamming the door behind him. Whoa! Is this who we are?

I subsequently emailed the contact on the door. The response from the US Department of State Public Affairs Officer read, “We currently aren’t planning to do interviews at the COP, but I will take note of your request in case this changes.”

The second disheartening event occurred in the UN zone open to all civil society. There are two zones at the COPs. One requires UN accreditation (Bula Zone). The other is open to all (Bonn Zone). This is where NGOs, businesses, and others share information and promote their causes.

Last evening, the Trump administration hosted a coal-focused event titled, “The Role of Cleaner and More Efficient Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Power in Climate Mitigation” in the Bonn Zone. Former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg, a UN special envoy for cities and climate change, stated, ““Promoting coal at a climate summit is like promoting tobacco at a cancer summit.”

I decided to pop over to the Bonn Zone to see first-hand what and why the US government was promoting an in-your-face divisive coal-focused event at a global UN summit aimed at arresting the relentless rise in carbon emissions. What I found was a large crowd of demonstrators outside the venue. The demonstrators chanted and sang in an attempt to drown out the fossil fuel promoters within. This event underscored the growing international antipathy toward our US government. A large roped security area prevented me from entering the event—I wanted to witness the proceedings. Eventually, my press credentials served as an entry-visa. The five-person panel included a “Whitehouse Special Assistant”, a representative from the “Office of the Vice-President”, and three fossil fuel advocates.

Demonstration outside Trump administration sponsored coal-focused event.

It is challenging to reconcile the purpose of this singular official US government sponsored coal-focused event in the face of President Trump’s announced declaration to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

However, there is hope. ‘We Are Still In’!

Keith Peterman ‘We Are Still In’ serves as a non-governmental US Climate Action Center. 

‘We Are Still In’ represents a cross-section of 2500 leaders form city halls to boardrooms who support climate-action in the US. ‘We Are Still In’ includes more than 230 cities, 9 states, 1700+ businesses, and 320 colleges & universities who pledge to meet our Paris Agreement commitment. Collectively, ‘We Are Still In’ would form the third largest country in terms of GDP.

In response to federal government inaction, it is heartening to see businesses, sub-national governments, and academic institutions filling the leadership void.

