U.S. Sponsored Refugee Communities in Lebanon

First Lady Melania Trump said recently; “Show me your civic lessons of today and I will show you your civic leaders of tomorrow. Show me your history lessons of today, and I will show you your political leaders of tomorrow. Show me the loving bonds between your families today, and I will show you the patriotism and moral clarity of your nation tomorrow.” As Americans, we embrace these ideals as truths. And as the greatest exporter of democracy, the U.S. is best positioned to take the leadership necessary to deliver Lebanon and its Syrian refugees into a community with a moral conscience that supports prosperity and peace. Funding refugee communities in Lebanon will allow the United States to effectively combat the radicalization of refugees, prepare these citizens for western integration, foster human rights, and perform the moral duty of providing aid to those in need.

Lebanon hosts the largest number of refugees per capita in the world. They vary in their countries of origin but include 6,000 Iraqi and 300,000 Palestinian refugees. Syrian refugees make up an overwhelming 30% of the country’s population; numbering over 1.5 million. While these refugees flee their homeland in hopes of a better life, Lebanon does not have an officially sanctioned refugee protocol to manage this unchecked migration. This has led to significant economic burdens for the country, as well as national and international security risks.

The Debate Over Refugee Camps in Lebanon

Because of the problems the country faces with the largely autonomous Palestinian refugee camps, Lebanon prohibits prescribed Syrian refugee camps. The government argues that not sanctioning refugee camps forces Syrians to integrate into mainstream Lebanese society. However, this strategy lacks the mitigating factors that prevent the fostering of radicalization.

Despite official policy, there are an estimated 1,700 unsanctioned refugee settlements in Lebanon, which are subject to frequent evictions and forced relocations. The living conditions in these “informal tented settlements” are deplorable. While the settlements receive aid from the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Program (WFP), both of whom are supported financially by the United States, the lack of organizational structure makes the adequate distribution of resources nearly impossible. Overcrowding, poverty, and deficient infrastructure make these settlements unsafe and exacerbate the humanitarian disaster in the region.

Syrian refugees risk exploitation from opportunistic landlords and they are restricted in the types of jobs they can hold, which makes them susceptible to exploitative and low-paid labor. The continued social marginalization of refugees and their impoverished living conditions make them vulnerable to radicalization as extremist groups promise income, food, or shelter, as well as a chance to fight back against those responsible for their deplorable conditions.

U.S. Sponsored Refugee Communities

Establishing and funding official refugee communities in Lebanon will allow the United States to effectively combat radicalization, demonstrate the principals of human rights, and perform its moral duty of providing humanitarian aid. Governed refugee populations have the potential to serve as incubators for the host countries’ values and ideals, and without them, refugees miss the chance to be educated about democracy and human rights.

An Incubator for Democratic Virtue and Human Rights

The United States maintains a categorical imperative to aid those in need. Sponsoring refugee communities would serve as a demonstration of American values. Humanitarian aid has long been used by presidential administrations to generate goodwill towards the U.S., and there is a history of bipartisan support for international humanitarian aid. In a 2008 speech at the White House Summit on International Development, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stated, “For the United States, supporting international development is more than just an expression of our compassion. It is a vital investment in the free, prosperous, and peaceful international order that fundamentally serves our national interest.”

The Obama State Department listed humanitarian aid as a strategic goal for promoting national security. One State Department strategist noted, “Humanitarian assistance is also the genesis of the transition to long-term political, economic, and social investments that can eliminate the root causes of conflict and displacement.” Humanitarian aid is an investment that pays off by eliminating the poverty and insecurity that make individuals vulnerable to radicalization. The price of waging a military war against radicals is far greater than funding refugee communities. Noting this, President Trump stated at the UN General Assembly; “For the cost of resettling one refugee in the United States, we can assist more than 10 in their home region.”

Combatting Radicalization

Terrorist groups recruit and radicalize refugees by providing resources they cannot get from the Lebanese government or international aid organizations. U.S. sponsorships are vital to deterring and counteracting the recruitment of refugees by radical groups like the Al-Nusra Front, Mstaqbal, and Hezbollah. Militant groups also pray on the discriminated and marginalized by promising structure and security. Immigration restrictions, curfews, and strict laws make refugees suspicious of the government, making the sanctuary of revolutionist groups appealing.

The capacity for the radicalization of Syrian refugees is further complicated by the fact that many of them are young, uneducated, and unemployed. These disaffected youth lack the necessary social structures to help them overcome their harsh circumstances. Their families have been traumatized and destabilized by war. It is imperative to provide these marginalized, vulnerable youth with resources and education to counteract the seductive pull of extremist groups.

The refugee crisis in Lebanon swells the ranks of Hezbollah in another way. Resources are stretched thin and Lebanese citizens blame the refugees for their dire circumstances. Hezbollah prays on this negative attitude as they provide money and social services to Lebanese communities, thereby earning their allegiance. In several villages where government services are virtually nonexistent, Hezbollah pays families to enlist their young men to fight in Syria.

The establishment and maintenance of functioning refugee communities will give these people the resources they need to live securely, thereby reducing the chance that they will return to Syria to fight. Addressing refugees’ basic needs for shelter, food, education, and medical care will demonstrate the benefits of a functioning, stable government; it strengthens their resistance and undermines a key recruiting tactic of radical organizations.

The creation of formal refugee communities would also help stabilize Lebanon. The enormous influx of refugees has put a major strain on the nation’s infrastructure and caused social unease among citizens who feel they must compete with refugees for resources. U.S. funding of official refugee communities could reduce the stress on Lebanon’s social system and alleviate the reliance on Hezbollah by its citizens.

Never a Permanent Solution – But a Terminal Towards a Final Destination

U.S. sanctioned refugee communities should never be considered a final destination for those in exile escaping a repressive homeland. In addition to basic schooling, sustenance, and medical provisions, assimilation programs should be required for all immigrants. Participating countries can sponsor domestic acclimation curriculum, where prospective immigrants can study and orient themselves to the culture and history of their new home. As refugees learn the civic customs of a new country, so too is that country categorically studying the history of the individual. As the country and individual vet each other, a pathway to integration is created. Alternatively, refugees can always return to their home country, should hostilities subside.

Moral Responsibility