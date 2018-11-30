U.S. Supreme Court Justices Pose For 2018 Class Photo, Twitter Users Chime In

On Friday, the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices, including the newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, gathered for their official group photo at the Supreme Court.

As with most photo shoots, not all of the shots feature everyone looking their best. Several of the photos include various justices laughing, making silly faces, or not even looking at the camera.

Reuters Standing in the top row are Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Seated from left to right in the bottom row are Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

Many people on Twitter zeroed in on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who offered some, uh, expressions.

Here’s what people have been saying about the photos:

New Supreme Court photo out and #RBG does not disappoint! pic.twitter.com/j3fci90ATj — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 30, 2018

When they tried everything to stop you from becoming the next Supreme Court Justice... But you made it!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bi8az5Pwr8 — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) November 30, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh and Ruth Bader Ginsberg in the new Supreme Court Justice group photo. pic.twitter.com/SuqYKevAKv — Davis Richardson (@DavisOliverR) November 30, 2018

US Supreme Court poses for new class photo this morning, with its newest member, Brett Kavanaugh, smiling broadly. pic.twitter.com/hW8bVClGEq — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 30, 2018