11/30/2018 01:47 pm ET Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Pose For 2018 Class Photo, Twitter Users Chime In

The photos are the first official ones to feature Brett Kavanaugh.
By Jenna Amatulli

On Friday, the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices, including the newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, gathered for their official group photo at the Supreme Court. 

As with most photo shoots, not all of the shots feature everyone looking their best. Several of the photos include various justices laughing, making silly faces, or not even looking at the camera.

Reuters
Standing in the top row are Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. 
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Seated from left to right in the bottom row are Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito.
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Many people on Twitter zeroed in on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who offered some, uh, expressions.

Reuters
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Here’s what people have been saying about the photos:

 

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
