US WWII Veteran Returns Flag of Fallen Japanese Solider

The flag a Japanese soldier carried in WWII. [Image: National Air and Space Intelligence Center]

By Savannah Shih, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student of Asian Studies at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on October 17, 2017.

US Marine Marvin Strombo was just 20 years old when he fought against Japan in the 1944 Battle of Saipan during World War II. After the fighting, Strombo was patrolling the island when he noticed a Japanese flag covered in Japanese characters on the body of a fallen Japanese soldier. These flags were considered symbols of good luck for Japanese soldiers, filled with messages from friends and family back home. Strombo took the flag, telling himself that he would one day return it to the soldier’s family.

Yet, Strombo was unsure how he could return the flag, eventually giving up and displaying it in his Montana home. It was not until 2012 that he discovered the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans return such heirlooms to the families of fallen Japanese soldiers.

The Society helped Strombo find the family of the Japanese soldier, Sadao Yasue, by translating the writings on the flag. Finally — 73 years after he had made his promise — Strombo traveled to Gifu Prefecture to meet Yasue’s siblings and return the flag. Yasue’s younger brother immediately buried his face in the flag, realizing it still smelled like his brother. Strombo was also able to tell the family more about how Yasue had died, providing some closure to the siblings, one of whom said, “it’s like the war has finally ended and my brother can come out of limbo.”