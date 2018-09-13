Watch Usain Bolt Race Some Guys In Zero Gravity

Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt often looked as if he was running on air.

But in a video circulating Wednesday, he did it for real.

Bolt raced some guys in a near-zero-gravity environment aboard a special plane flying above France, For the Win reported Wednesday. The stunt was for a Mumm Champagne promotion that showed off the company’s no-spill cocktail bottle for astronauts.

Bolt endured several parabola dives, calling the experience “mindblowing.”

“I was nervous but as soon as the first one (parabola) goes you kind of go ‘oh my God, what’s happening’. But after the third one I was like ‘yeah, it’s crazy’,” he told Reuters.