Use Collaborations to Get More Leverage in Your Business

Do you feel like you need to do just one more course to properly serve your community? Do you feel like you’re not quite good enough just yet to create your course? Or launch a podcast? Maybe if you just learn one more thing …

It’s super common in the coaching world. And I see it time and time again. And while I’m all for having a growth mindset, there is a point at which it can be self-sabotaging. It becomes a procrastination activity rather than something that moves your business forward.

If you’re feeling this way, that you have to ‘fill all the gaps’ before you can do ‘xyz’, I recommend exploring collaborations. Tap into the power of your network and stop trying to be all things to all people.

WHY YOU WANT TO ADD COLLABORATIONS INTO YOUR BUSINESS MIX.

You don’t need to be all things to all people. You don’t need to know absolutely everything to beautifully serve your niche. If you’re worried about competition or people abandoning you in favour of working with your collaborator, here’s what you need to know: focus on win-win-win collaborations – which are leveraged and ethical.

WHAT ARE WIN-WIN-WIN COLLABORATIONS?

Don’t be scared to open up your space and share it with others who are more experienced than you in certain areas. Leverage their expertise!

It’s a win for them as they get exposure to your audience. It’s a win for your audience because they’re getting way better information or content on a particular topic than you could provide and it’s a win for you because you’re not stretching yourself thin.

Think of it like an orchestra. The violinists are great at what they do, but they’re not suddenly going to stop playing the violin and pick up the flute. Also, an orchestra ideally needs a conductor. And the conductor helps to hold it all together. It’s okay to be the conductor instead of trying to play all the instruments yourself.

AN EXAMPLE OF COLLABORATION AS LEVERAGE: MY PODCAST.

So, what does this even look like in practice? Well, my favourite example is my podcast – Leveraged and Loving It. While I share my insights about leveraging a coaching and thought leadership business, there’s way more to running a coaching or thought leadership business than just that topic.

So, I interview guests who have ‘zones of genius’ outside of or which are complementary to my own. For example, when it comes to helping coaches write books, I’m not the expert. Sure, I’ve written my own book and I know how incredibly important and valuable it is to write a book, but I know my own limitations. That’s why I’ve interviewed several other coaches and thought leaders for whom book writing is in their ‘zone of genius’. Similarly with running retreats or mastering sales. Those topics are valuable to my community, but they’re outside my ‘zone of genius’.

So, the guests get exposure to a new audience (marketing). My audience get great information and business advice to help them build their coaching or thought leadership business. And, I get loads of great content!

It’s a win-win-win! And it’s leveraged, baby!

HOW TO START COLLABORATING.

Collaborating can feel scary at first. Some business owners feel like it’s introducing competition. But win-win-win collaboration is all about complementary ‘zones of genius’ rather than competition.

To start dipping your toe in the water of collaboration, find businesses that serve a similar audience to you. Do they have a podcast, you could be a guest on or a blog you could write guest pieces for?

Then, once you’ve started building that muscle up, you might start looking for bigger collaborative projects – such as joint workshops, referral programs and more. The opportunities are huge. Plus, it’s a great way for everyone to win and to create a great business culture that is about sharing and lifting each other up.

So, if you’ve been running around trying to become a master of all things – signing up for more and more courses (which are turning out to be procrastination rather than actual growth), now is the time to reevaluate and explore collaborations.

Here are a few questions to ask yourself:

How can I better serve my community through collaborations?

Who also serves the same audience as I do?

How can I help serve their audience?

How can they help serve mine?

Would I be better to be the conductor than trying to play all the instruments in the orchestra?