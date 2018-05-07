HUFFPOST FINDS
05/07/2018 04:43 pm ET

12 Useful Gifts Every College Grad Needs

Practical gifts for the real world.
headshot
By Amanda Pena

College graduation can be an exciting but also pretty nerve-wracking time. Your recent grad is probably going through a bit of a crisis trying to figure out what’s next. Instead of just throwing some cash at them, give them a gift to ease some of those post-grad troubles, one that will be practical and useful in the real world.

Whether they’re in need of a new wardrobe for those interviews they’ve got lined up or a coffee machine besides their Keurig, here are 12 useful gifts every college grad needs.

  • 1 French Press
    Elevate their coffee game with an easy-to-use French Press. Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Bodum-Brazil-Coffee-Maker
    Jet
    Elevate their coffee game with an easy-to-use French Press. Get it here.
  • 2 Tool Kit
    When moving into a new place, you never know when a tool kit might come in handy. Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stan
    Amazon
    When moving into a new place, you never know when a tool kit might come in handy. Get it here.
  • 3 Work Bag
    Whether they have a full-time job lined up or are on the search for one, a well constructed work bag is the perfect gift for
    Zappos
    Whether they have a full-time job lined up or are on the search for one, a well constructed work bag is the perfect gift for their new or future commute. Get it here.
  • 4 Echo Dot
    Have Alexa field some of the questions they'd usually ask their parents.&nbsp;Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-E
    Amazon
    Have Alexa field some of the questions they'd usually ask their parents. Get it here.
  • 5 Chef's Portable Multi-Tool
    This all-in-one tool is not only super convenient, but extremely space efficient for their first small kitchen. Get it <a hre
    Uncommon Goods
    This all-in-one tool is not only super convenient, but extremely space efficient for their first small kitchen. Get it here.
  • 6 Trunk Club Clothing Box Subscription
    They're probably going to be in need of some fresh interview or work clothes so a clothing box with multiple options gives th
    Trunk Club
    They're probably going to be in need of some fresh interview or work clothes so a clothing box with multiple options gives them variety. Get it here.
  • 7 Weekender Bag
    For when they just want to go back home, give them a cute weekender bag to accompany their travels. Get it <a href="https://w
    Zappos
    For when they just want to go back home, give them a cute weekender bag to accompany their travels. Get it here.
  • 8 Wallet
    While small, a new wallet is probably an upgrade from how they were carrying their cash before. Get it <a href="https://www.z
    Zappos
    While small, a new wallet is probably an upgrade from how they were carrying their cash before. Get it here.
  • 9 Corelle Dinnerware Set
    A new dining set will help bring some sophistication to their new apartment. Get it <a href="https://jet.com/product/Corelle-
    Jet
    A new dining set will help bring some sophistication to their new apartment. Get it here.
  • 10 Instant Pot
    Need we say more about how miraculous an Instant Pot can be? Simplify their cooking with their all-in-one cooking tool. Get i
    Amazon
    Need we say more about how miraculous an Instant Pot can be? Simplify their cooking with their all-in-one cooking tool. Get it here.
  • 11 Fitbit Versa
    This health and fitness smartwatch is not only super affordable, but&nbsp;lasts 4+ days and features 24/7 heart rate, phone-f
    Fitbit
    This health and fitness smartwatch is not only super affordable, but lasts 4+ days and features 24/7 heart rate, phone-free music, apps, coaching & more. Get it here.
  • 12 Desk Accessories
    Liven up their desk with some fun accessories. Get them <a href="https://jet.com/product/Desktop-Filing-and-Organization-Kit/
    Jet
    Liven up their desk with some fun accessories. Get them here.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

headshot
Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable College Graduation Post Grad
12 Useful Gifts Every College Grad Needs
CONVERSATIONS