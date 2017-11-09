Useful Resources for Finding a Lost Family, Relatives and Friends.

We’ve all lost someone. We may not realize it early enough but there’s always a relative or friend that we’ve lost and always wish to reconnect with. Losing touch may not always be about issues and fight, it may have been a case of growing apart. It is quite difficult to keep touch with a friend or relative who have decided to leave home and live overseas. Over the years, there’s a chance you’ll have lost touch.

Finding someone in the United States should be an easy task with the abundance of resources available. Unfortunately, that’s not always the situation. One thing is certain, by utilizing the right resources, anyone can be found with a bit of effort, time and money. By utilizing these resources, you should be able to search out your long lost relative even if its 50 years ago.

· What Do You Know About Your Lost Relative OR Friend?

Getting it right with this step will save you time, energy and resources. You need to make a list of whatever information you still have left about the lost person in your memory. Yes, you cannot remember a lot but the remnant is still essential. You will need to do more than just first and last names. Think deep about the pieces of information that you can still recall.

Write out their names, the high school attended, last known address, when last you had interaction or visited, the car they last owned, their last known phone numbers. Be sure that this information is to a large extent correct. Incorrect information will lead to a goose chase and waste of resources. Never jump this step, you’ll always come right back to it in your people search

· Don’t Underestimate the Power of Search Engines

Whatever you are searching for, search engines will always have a clue about it. With the advancement in technology and artificial intelligence, search engines are extremely useful. Don’t limit yourself to Google alone, being the largest and most popular search engine doesn’t mean other search engines cannot help in your USA people search. The results of search engines are similar but not identical.

You will arrive at different results when you input search word into different search engines. The ranking algorithm of search engines is never similar even though the database are related. What Google might consider irrelevant, buried in the 5th page might be what Bing, Yahoo, or Duck Duck Go consider important. To solve this problem, you should also consider metasearch engines like WebCrawler and Dogpile. Meta Search engines comb through multiple search engines and bring to the fore what it considers the most relevant.

· Genealogy Sites Could Reduce Your Stress and Time

Looking into your genealogy could bring to reality a knowledge of a family member you never knew you had. When you are stuck in your people search, using genealogy sites could point you in the right direction. Genealogy sites are scattered all over the internet ready to help you trace your family tree. It doesn’t have to be about family and relative alone, you can utilize sites like Search People USA to locate lost friends.

These genealogy sites are connected are linked to databases that could help dig up not just new locations but criminal records, income, age, neighbors, and contact info. All these will come handy as to try to reconnect with loved ones and old friends.

searchusapeople.com Old friends

· Carry Out Reverse Image Search

An unconventional means of carrying out a people search. Do you still have old pictures of the family or friends you intend to locate? It can be in printed copy or a digital copy. If it’s in hard copy, scan the hard copy into jpeg or png format. Your search will be faster if you have it in digital format. There are reverse image search engines on the internet. You can use Google reverse image search, TinyEye and others.

The image search will take you to other locations on the internet where such pictures also exist. It can be an online album or a social media profile. This option for people search is useful when you cannot arrive at accurate information.

· Have You Thought of Social Media?

Rarely will you find any individual in the US today without at least one social media profile. Social media has become a way of life, expression, and communication. This is why carrying out a people search using social media could yield good fruits in little time. Start with Facebook, around 80% of Americans on the internet have a Facebook profile, there is a high chance the individual you are in search of will have a Facebook account.

Don’t just go about entering names, enter their nicknames or even high school names. You can come about a group they belong to. You can cast your net to other social media platforms if you cannot find them on Facebook. If you think they would have transformed into a professional, take your search to LinkedIn, or they were passionate about research, go to Academia.edu. If they’ve always loved pictures, Instagram will be the place to look through.

· When Every Other Option Fails, Hire a Private Investigator

There are individuals and businesses that do this for a living. Just locate one near you and talk to them, they’ll tell you if they’ll be able to help. Don’t raise your hopes too high, they possess advance investigative and search techniques. That doesn’t mean they have a magic wind that’ll reveal the location and contact information of who you are in search of.