Usher Celebrates His Birthday - Karaoke Style

Usher celebrated another birthday with good friends Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri at The h.wood Group’s karaoke restaurant and lounge, Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.
Guests were on their feet when the trio took to the stage to sing “Poison” by Bell Biv Devoe.
Other friends in attendance included Stevie Wonder, Scooter Braun, Russell Simmons, Tyler Perry, Tony Gonzales, Rev Run, LA Reid (on the drums),
Stevie Wonder also joined Usher singing Stevei’s classic, “My Cherie Amour.”
