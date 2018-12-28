Singer Usher announced on Friday that he is divorcing Grace Miguel, his wife of three years.

The Blast reports that he filed for divorce in Georgia and is using the same attorney he used during his custody battle with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Usher and Miguel married in 2015, six years after they started dating. They ﻿announced their separation in March.

In addition to being married to him, she served as his manager for a time.