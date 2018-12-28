ENTERTAINMENT
12/28/2018 06:43 pm ET

Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel

Although the divorce comes after three women accused the singer last year of giving them herpes, it is unknown if that was a factor in the breakup.
headshot
By David Moye

Singer Usher announced on Friday that he is divorcing Grace Miguel, his wife of three years.

The Blast reports that he filed for divorce in Georgia and is using the same attorney he used during his custody battle with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Usher and Miguel married in 2015, six years after they started dating. They ﻿announced their separation in March.

In addition to being married to him, she served as his manager for a time.

Although the divorce came after three women accused Usher last year of giving them herpes, it is unclear that was a factor in the breakup.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Usher
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Divorce Usher Grace Miguel
Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel
CONVERSATIONS