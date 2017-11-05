Usher's Accuser Shammed into Weight Loss

Fat- shamming on Social Media

Pop artist Usher Raymond, who is known for songs such as "Good Kisser," "There Goes My Baby" and "Confessions," has been the subject of several lawsuits. "The lawsuits allege that Usher exposed his intimate partners to herpes without first disclosing to them that he had the virus."

Quantasia Sharpton, one of Ushers accusers, came forth in July 2017 with her attorney "Lisa Bloom," standing with her. Since coming forth at the press conference, Quantasia Sharpton has been "cyber-bullied" because of her weight and "the public's assumption that Usher would not be attracted to a plus-size woman."

PNG TREE

According to "The Sun, Sharpton currently weighs around 420 pounds"- and has enlisted the help of June Shannon's manager, Gina Rodriguez, "to lose weight. Rodriguez became well-known as a manager after she helped Shannon lose over 300 pounds.

Quantasia states, "It was hard for me to all the media interest - I have been bullied all my life for my size, but to have the whole world doing it is something completely different," she said.

"People were saying that I looked like a cow, that they don't believe me because I'm fat and calling me all different types of names like "two tons" and all these fat jokes."

"It was like being victimized twice. I was a victim of him [Usher,] then I was in the media being fat -shammed. It was a lot to go through at the same time."

When Fat-Shamming Turns Kind

PNG TREE

A similar fat-shamming incident happened to Lexie Manion on Instagram- except it wasn't about an intimate encounter with Usher; it was about being body -positive and accepting herself as a plus- size woman.

"Manion told "Social Media and Cosmopolitan Magazine" that was had initially been" proud of myself for sharing the post, which featured an image of me wearing revealing clothes labeled, "Confident," and a second image of me in more comfortable clothes, labeled, "Still confident." The post exposed my vulnerabilities as a plus- size body-acceptance advocate. "Sometimes, I worry that dressing down will reinforce the misconception that people with my body type are lazy, and feel pressure to wear risqué clothing to prove I've embraced my body type."