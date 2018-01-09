Using BitShares, Holyfield and AriseBank Will Help Raise $1 Billion For Charity

In a major announcement, Evander Holyfield, the four time Heavyweight World Boxing Champion, is teaming up with AriseBank, the first decentralized cryptocurrency bank and blockchain development company Cryptonomex, to raise money for disaster preparedness. Using BitShares, one of the most advanced blockchain platforms in the world, they will raise millions towards humanitarian relief efforts.

In 2017, super-storms devastated Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, California and dozens of other communities in the Caribbean and the Gulf States. These disasters have left millions without the help they need. These storms destroyed infrastructure, homes and lives. Unfortunately, the rebuilding process is slow and expensive. These regions need immediate help and relief that will last for years, long after the storms have faded away in the news.

“The $180 billion required to restore the Houston area or the $150 Billion necessary to restore Florida or the $56 Billion needed for Puerto Rico can’t be raised fast enough if you’re homeless or cooped up in a motel or living in a basement because your family’s house was one of the one million homes destroyed in the Houston area alone.” The former Champ added, “Those aren’t my numbers, those are FEMA’s numbers.”

This is not your usual celebrity endorsement. This is a long-lasting strategic partnership. The team see “Digital Currency” as a unique solution to the biggest challenges plaguing our planet. Holyfield plans on using cryptocurrency to fund humanitarian relief efforts. Together they will raise a million dollars for the cause and then grow it to a billion-dollar endowment!

How Will It Work?

When Bitcoin first came to market in 2009, it was worth a few pennies. Nine years later the original cryptocurrency is worth more than $15,000! The level of growth has been absolutely staggering. Very few people foresaw the giant that Bitcoin would become. Those few early adopters who understood Bitcoin’s potential made small fortunes, changing their lives.

Now imagine if some of your favorite charities had bought Bitcoin at a few dollars, and were able to take advantage of Bitcoin’s massive growth. How many homes could be built? How many families fed? What if we could take the greatest technological achievements of our lifetime and use it to help those in need? Well, now we can.

The team has developed a way to create digital currency endowments that leverage the growth of cryptocurrency using the BitShares platform. One dollar can become hundreds of dollars paid out to victims over several years. One thousand dollars can become hundreds of thousands and so on. As BitShares grows, the donations grow with it!

BitShares has a smart coin called the HERO that is worth about $164. The HERO is a mathematically defined asset designed to appreciate annually by five percent (5%). This means an investment of $1000 should net you, by definition, a return of $1050 after one year. The HERO is built on and trades on the BitShares platform. Using the BitShares exchange, you must use your BitShares (BTS) tokens as collateral for a 200% loan. This creates the asset known as HERO. This methodology not only allows for protection from inflation but it also opens the door for some very powerful solutions to problems plaguing our planet.

After seeing the explosive growth in Bitcoin from a few pennies to over $15,000 in less than a decade, the creators of the HERO wanted to find a way to harness this growth for the good of humanity.

If you donate $30, it could grow to $30,000 collateral in two years while relief efforts get a steady series of HERO payments that add up to $10,000 — without touching the $30,000 endowment you have built for them.

Cryptonomex has launched an entire campaign dedicated to using cryptocurrency to fund charity. The Billion Hero Campaign is designed to turn millions into billions, giving it all away to Big Heroic Audacious Projects.

One of the best parts of this project is that it is a collaborative effort. The more people who get involved the more money will be raised, and the more lives will be changed.

As BitShares grows the donations grow with it! There are a number of companies like AriseBank, Bitspark, and MicroMoney building on the BitShares platform and the price is starting to rise. As BitShares becomes more and more popular, the endowment will use that growth to solve some of the world’s biggest problems.

This is one of the areas where Holyfield will have such a large impact. Evander calls on all athletes and entertainers to join the effort by lending their support to addressing a $500 billion-dollar problem leaving millions stranded months after last year’s hurricanes.

Announcements of the launch of “The Holyfield BitShares Endowment for Global Disaster Preparedness” will be coming soon.