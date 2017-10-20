Using Blockchain Technology to Achieve Balance in Digital Advertising

The imbalance in the digital advertising industry is causing a multi-faceted disability, where all parties involved are exposed to the possibility of being short-changed in one way or the other according to their specific expectations.

Consequences of a Huge Market

Worldwide digital ad spending is predicted to reach $223.74 billion in 2017 and represent 38.3% of total paid media outlays.

Digital advertising is an industry that cuts through every sector of the internet, and the current system of advertising implies that every internet user is in one way or the other exposed to advertising activities, even against their will.

The huge market size of the digital ad industry may be responsible for the several irregularities and fraud that is prevalent within the system. Every player within the industry appears to be looking for an opportunity to take his share of this enormous source of revenue.

The advertising industry is comprised of three major groups of participants with their peculiar anticipations. These groups include:

The product creators/owners (Advertisers), the advertising media/platforms(Publishers) and the targeted audience/market(Users). Each of these groups come into the ecosystem with various expectations and projected benefits.

The Cost of Stagnation

The currently digital ads systems are plagued with a lot of issues that lead to non-satisfactory services, non-transparent processes, exposure to fraud and so many other negativities. This is largely due to the relative stagnancy of this sector of the digital ecosystem.

While there have been significant advancement from the old internet structure to present day technological system, the digital advertising sector has not changed much from its original state, which was designed to suit the needs of the early internet.

Internet users are confronted with pop-ups and other unsolicited forms of advertisements that are rude in execution. Most of these ads are invasive, generate abusive attention and rob user time. On the other hand, publishers that focus on excellence for user experience are cautious about placing too much advertising pressure on their user base and losing money, while users don’t have the power to define their own rules for what and how many ads they want to see.

Existing Exploitation and Chaos

The tendency towards indiscriminate collection and use of user data leads to the often irritating invasion of privacy through unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages and all sorts of intrusion. Yet, all this happen without the consent or compensation of the individuals whose data are mined and exploited.

Generally, the chaos within the present digital advertising model unsettles every party involved, and the whole structure ends up looking like a continuous rat race where everyone is quickly searching for the next available cheese to grab. Product advertisers and intermediaries are confronted with non-transparency in actual traffic costs and expenditure, while the general audience is bombarded with unsolicited ads and invasion of privacy. This is where blockchain companies like Papyrus step in to bring order to the system.

A Superior System

Blockchain technology is making inroads into various industries due to its relative superiority in several ways to traditional systems. One popular aspect of blockchain that has endeared it to several sectors is its ability to reduce cost significantly. For instance, distributed ledgers in the finetech industry is being welcomed as an important tool for cost reduction since it eliminates a lot of overhead costs. This is similar to what is obtained even in digital advertising. Presently,, advertisers are forced to use multiple third-party measurement, analytics and verification tools to fight the rampant fraud in the traditional digital advertising system. This diverts resources and ultimately contributes greatly to costs. With blockchain, none of these extra costs are necessary since the system is already transparent, secure and immutable.

A Platform for Fair Exchange

As the blockchain ecosystem expands, projects like Ethereum and Blockstack have had significant success in developing the dApps ecosystem that is already rapidly evolving. It is predicted that in the coming years, thousands of new dApps will appear and they will require a dedicated advertising ecosystem for monetization.

New projects have been created to provide the platform for a fair exchange of value between users, publishers and advertisers. Such projects also aims to deliver a post-industrial marketplace where users control which ads they want to see, who has access to their personal information and market determined compensation for their data, attention and actions. The main purpose of these projects is to create a decentralized digital advertising market ecosystem where all parties will be incentivized to find equilibrium between their interests and resources to obtain maximum value for themselves or the organizations they serve.

A Transparent and Cost Effective System

These platforms also permit users to configure their platforms, especially in terms of privacy. They will be able to restrict the accessibility of ads, thereby rendering the adblock software automatically redundant. This will naturally lower operational costs to reach users, increase access to the supply of users and boost revenues accordingly.

With accessibility configuration in place, advertisers are bound to sit up and deliver specific and necessary information to the general internet users. Therefore, the advertising industry is bound to receive a face-lift.

Everybody Becomes a Winner

In general, regular internet users look forward to taking over control of their online lives especially in terms of privacy, while advertisers and publishers desire to achieve maximum value from their various activities. This scenario where everyone wins, and the existing chaos dissipated is made possible by blockchain implementation.

Advertisers can be sure that their messages get to the right targets and, cost of publishing will become commensurate with their attached value, and users will be free from invasion of privacy, while personal data will only be used by consent and adequately compensated.