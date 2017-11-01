We live in a highly dynamic business world which is constantly evolving with new innovations and future tech. Living in the 21st century has been an exciting time for technology. We’ve seen phones apps track your packages from purchase to delivery of items, Drones go from toy to real time data gatherers, and now the new growing trend of cryptocurrencies for our daily transactions! These ground breaking innovations are pushing our minds and ideas to what will someday be our new normal. With the rapidly growing use of cryptocurrencies or ( crypto currency), let's break down how we as consumers’ can stay current and benefit from this newer currency.

“Bitcoin” was the first in Cryptocurrency created in 2009 and has been called the de facto for cryptocurrencies. since then many other currencies inspired by Bitcoin have been created like “altcoins“ and they too are gaining interest with investors and others like : Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Dash, and Ripple (XRP) just to name a few.

Major companies are jumping on the crypto trend and have started accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Companies like Overstock, Microsoft, and even the OKCupid application have made it part of their types of payment options. It doesn’t end there; small businesses owners are also embracing the newer trend. Many of these savvy entrepreneurial type businesses like to use the latest technology so they can stand out from their competitors and provided added value to their customers. The main benefit in using cryptocurrency, is the simple fact you are providing better privacy and security for your customers because you do not have to share personal data when making a transaction, even the checkout process will now rely on other protocols. In addition, transitions are processed quickly with no fraudulence. With cryptocurrency, you either have it or you don’t. All transactions are final.

In the mist of technology innovations, we are currently starting to see new trends and a growth in the cryptocurrency platform that is now connecting cryptocurrencies with real-word assets. This means you can buy real estate funds with digital currency. One of the first major companies that have begun offering the platform to conduct these transactions is Brickblock. It is exciting to see that Brickblock now allows you to purchase real estate funds, Exchange-traded funds or (ETFs) and coin funds in a secure marketplace.

Real estate funds

Investors can buy real estate in the form of funds or REITS and passive income from the profits earned by the underlying real estate assets. fully accessible real estate and stocks without geographical restrictions.

Exchange-traded funds

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a marketable security that tracks like an Index, commodity, bond or a basket of assets like an index fund. an ETF will trade like a normal stock on the stock exchange experiencing price fluctuations from the time they are bought and sold.

Coin funds

Investors can invest in their choice of either passively or actively managed funds containing diverse crypto assets. Passively managed fund could include, The Top 10 Crypto Assets by Market Cap, The Top-Performing Crypto currencies Over 5 Years, or Smart Contract-Only Crypto Assets.