For Unclear Reasons, Utah Lawmakers Made A Cringe-Worthy Rap Video

The Utah House of Representatives said Wednesday that some of its lawmakers had “taken the time” to explain how a bill becomes a law by creating a “rap parody” set to the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme song.

Readers may not even have to view the video, which has been described as “embarrassing,” “abysmal” and “a nightmare,” to ask the inevitable question: Why?

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made...with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

Even Salt Lake City’s Department of Health seemed to troll the lawmakers.

brb labeling this as a public health hazard pic.twitter.com/ndbwVOy4Cg — Salt Lake Health (@saltlakehealth) February 28, 2018

A spokeswoman for the Utah House told HuffPost that the video grew out of an idea provided by an intern in the chamber’s communications department. The intern thought it would be “a fun and creative way” to make people more aware of the legislative process.