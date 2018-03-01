For Unclear Reasons, Utah Lawmakers Made A Cringe-Worthy Rap Video

The Utah House of Representatives said Wednesday that some of its lawmakers had “taken the time” to explain how a bill becomes a law by creating a “rap parody” set to the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme song.
Readers may not even have to view the video, which has been described as “embarrassing,” “abysmal” and “a nightmare,” to ask the inevitable question: Why?
Even Salt Lake City’s Department of Health seemed to troll the lawmakers.
A spokeswoman for the Utah House told HuffPost that the video grew out of an idea provided by an intern in the chamber’s communications department. The intern thought it would be “a fun and creative way” to make people more aware of the legislative process.
It’s safe to say viewers are likely more aware of Utah lawmakers’ willingness to appear foolish than they are about legislative processes. But if anyone is still curious about the latter matter, this 1976 “Schoolhouse Rock!” segment still does the trick.