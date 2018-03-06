Every Lawyer In Utah Just Received A Picture Of Boobs

Attorneys across Utah received an unexpected piece of email from the State Bar on Monday: a picture of boobs.

“We are horrified,” John Baldwin, the organization’s executive director, told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and ensure it never happens again.”

The Utah State Bar also tweeted an apology:

Apologies to all who received an inappropriate email from the Utah State Bar. We are aware of the situation and are investigating the matter. — Utah State Bar (@UtahStateBar) March 5, 2018

The email contained the subject line “2018 Spring Convention Walk-Ins Welcome! Learn How!” along with an image promoting the March 8-10 event. Below that was an image of a woman’s breasts.

Here’s a censored version of the message:

Every lawyer in the state got an email of a topless woman from the Utah State Bar - https://t.co/idbJi5Kncu https://t.co/ZB4TxCZakv pic.twitter.com/h5tXGewd5T — Logan Utah News (@Logan_News) March 6, 2018

Chase Thomas, policy and advocacy counsel at Alliance for a Better Utah, told the Deseret News he was in the gallery at the state Capitol when he received the message.