Blindfolded Utah Teen Crashes Car Doing The ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

A blindfolded teenage driver in Utah crashed into another car for obvious reasons on Monday, according to the Layton Police Department.

“Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result,” the police tweeted on Friday, along with a photo of two mangled cars on Layton Parkway surrounded by snow-covered sidewalks.

One truck appears to have its passenger-side bumper bent inward, while the entire driver’s side of a Honda HR-V is smashed. The side airbags of the HR-V appear to be deployed.

“Luckily no injuries,” police wrote.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

Layton Police spokesman Lt. Travis Lyman told CBS News that a 17-year-old girl was driving with a 16-year-old passenger at the time of the crash.

The “Bird Box” challenge, which has gone viral on social media, is inspired by the Netflix movie “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock. In the movie, characters have to move about the outside world wearing blindfolds to avoid looking at an unseen monster that forces people to kill themselves.

In the viral challenge, participants attempt to do ordinary things while blindfolded, which, again, is dangerous for obvious reasons.

Earlier this month, Netflix warned its viewers against the “Bird Box” challenge.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the company tweeted on Jan. 2.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Law enforcement in Colorado predicted last week that someone might attempt the “Bird Box” challenge while driving and also warned people against it.

The challenge “really hasn’t been that dangerous, but inevitably somebody’s going to do the monumentally stupid thing that is driving while blindfolded,” a Colorado State Patrol officer said in a video message. “We shouldn’t have to say this, but we’re gonna: Don’t drive blindfolded.”